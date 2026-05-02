Highlands Residential Mortgage Expands into Ohio with Acquisition of The Equitable Group

Highlands Residential Mortgage is excited to announce its acquisition of The Equitable Mortgage Corporation, based in Columbus, Ohio. Equitable Mortgage has served clients and real estate partners for more than 30 years, earning a reputation for consistent service, strong relationships, and operational excellence.
ALLEN, Texas, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highlands Residential Mortgage announced its acquisition of Equitable Mortgage, expanding its presence in the Central Ohio market.
Founded in 1995, Equitable Mortgage has served clients and real estate partners for more than 30 years, earning a reputation for consistent service, strong relationships, and operational excellence. The company has funded over $6 billion in residential loans and is a trusted lender in the Columbus region, with additional operations in Florida.
"Equitable Mortgage has created something special over the past three decades," said Brian Bennett, President of Highlands Residential Mortgage. "Their focus on relationships and client service aligns closely with how we operate at Highlands. We're excited to welcome their team and support their continued growth."
Corey Caster, EVP, Chief Production Officer, added, "Bruce and I have known each other for more than a decade, and being from Ohio, I've seen the reputation he and his team have built over time. They've run a strong, relationship-driven business, and that's exactly the kind of foundation we look for in a partner. We're excited about what this team brings and what we can build together."
The acquisition strengthens Highlands' footprint in key markets while bringing together two organizations with a shared approach to mortgage lending, centered on service, speed, and long-term relationships.
Bruce Calabrese emphasized the opportunity ahead. "This is about the future and what we can build together. Highlands provides the scale, tools, and platform to take what we've created to the next level, while staying true to the way we've always done business."
In addition to its production success, Equitable Mortgage has demonstrated a strong commitment to community involvement, including ongoing support of the Honor Flight Network, helping fund trips for veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
With the combined strengths of both organizations, Highlands Residential Mortgage continues to expand its national presence while investing in key local markets.
Media Contact
Brian Bennett, Highlands Residential Mortgage, 1 4693647038, [email protected], https://www.highlandsmortgage.com/
Corey Caster, Highlands Residential Mortgage, 1 2163902692, [email protected], https://www.highlandsmortgage.com/
SOURCE Highlands Residential Mortgage
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