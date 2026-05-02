Highlands Residential Mortgage Expands into Ohio with Acquisition of The Equitable Group

"Equitable Mortgage has created something special over the past 30 years," said Brian Bennett, President of Highlands Residential Mortgage. "It is rare in our business to find a quality group of people with such a long tenure together and an outstanding reputation of delivering for their customers." Post this

"Equitable Mortgage has created something special over the past three decades," said Brian Bennett, President of Highlands Residential Mortgage. "Their focus on relationships and client service aligns closely with how we operate at Highlands. We're excited to welcome their team and support their continued growth."

Corey Caster, EVP, Chief Production Officer, added, "Bruce and I have known each other for more than a decade, and being from Ohio, I've seen the reputation he and his team have built over time. They've run a strong, relationship-driven business, and that's exactly the kind of foundation we look for in a partner. We're excited about what this team brings and what we can build together."

The acquisition strengthens Highlands' footprint in key markets while bringing together two organizations with a shared approach to mortgage lending, centered on service, speed, and long-term relationships.

Bruce Calabrese emphasized the opportunity ahead. "This is about the future and what we can build together. Highlands provides the scale, tools, and platform to take what we've created to the next level, while staying true to the way we've always done business."

In addition to its production success, Equitable Mortgage has demonstrated a strong commitment to community involvement, including ongoing support of the Honor Flight Network, helping fund trips for veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.

With the combined strengths of both organizations, Highlands Residential Mortgage continues to expand its national presence while investing in key local markets.

Media Contact

Brian Bennett, Highlands Residential Mortgage, 1 4693647038, [email protected], https://www.highlandsmortgage.com/

Corey Caster, Highlands Residential Mortgage, 1 2163902692, [email protected], https://www.highlandsmortgage.com/

SOURCE Highlands Residential Mortgage