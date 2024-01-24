Highline Storage Partners Hires Digital Marketing Veteran Craig Olinger to Join Executive Team to Support Continued Growth

Craig's leadership, talent, and long-term digital marketing experience will further strengthen Highline's position as the ideal local operating partner for institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors seeking to invest in the highly fragmented self-storage real estate market. Post this

As a recognized expert in all facets of online marketing, social media, and digital platforms, Mr. Olinger brings 20 years of integrated strategies and applications to drive revenue. Prior to joining Highline, Craig spent three years at Simply Self Storage, where he was a member of the Senior Leadership Team with responsibility for all digital marketing, IT operations, and data platforms. Prior to Simply, Craig spent 17 years as a digital marketing executive in the hospitality industry with Marriott, Starwood, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Diamond Resorts.

"I am extremely excited to join the team at Highline and to reconnect with my former colleagues Scott Levy and Scott Sebring," said Mr. Olinger. "Highline Storage Partners and USA Storage Centers have done a fantastic job of growing their portfolio over the past four years. I look forward to developing our brands further to raise market awareness, broadening our marketing channels to reach new customers, and enhancing the customer experience to support customer satisfaction and top line performance. Joining Highline's high caliber team, which includes Scott Levy (CIO) and Scott Sebring (COO) from our time together at Simply Self Storage, will allow me to quickly assimilate and deliver immediate impact."

About Highline Storage Partners

Highline Storage Partners (HSP) sponsors and makes investments to acquire, reposition, and develop self-storage properties in secondary and tertiary markets throughout the United States. HSP is run by an experienced, cycle-tested, principal investment team with deep self-storage property management and operating experience. HSP self-manages its properties using its USA Storage Centers brand (www.usastoragecenters.com).

HSP pursues investments where it can significantly impact value through the implementation of an operating agenda, or where its operational insights and execution capabilities give it unique market and asset-level advantages. HSP's most distinguishing attribute—we combine the judgment and value creation of an experienced strategic buyer with the execution capabilities of an experienced financial buyer. For more information, please visit www.highlinesp.com.

About Highline Real Estate Partners

Highline Real Estate Partners is an operations-oriented investment firm that sponsors and makes investments across a range of real estate asset classes throughout the United States. HREP's organization is comprised of experienced and dedicated principal investment and asset management team members, many of whom possess particularly deep operations experience. The firm's principals have executed over $17 billion of real estate and M&A transactions.

Highline Real Estate Partners was founded in conjunction with the McWane Family, owners of one of America's largest privately owned businesses. HREP invests its own capital alongside that of select third-party investment partners. The combination of HREP's investment philosophy and the long-term nature of its funding enables it to match any length of investment horizon that its investment partners might have, including infinite. For more information, please visit www.highlinerepartners.com.

