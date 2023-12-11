Highline Storage Partners Hires Self-Storage Industry Veterans Scott Sebring and Scott Levy To Support Continued Growth

Highline Storage Partners hires Scott Sebring as Chief Operating Officer and Scott Levy as Chief Investment Officer to support continued growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highline Storage Partners ("Highline"), an affiliate of Highline Real Estate Partners, announced today that it has hired two self-storage industry veterans: Scott Sebring as Chief Operating Officer and Scott Levy as Chief Investment Officer. Sebring and Levy worked most recently together at Simply Self Storage, Blackstone's wholly owned self-storage investment platform, where they were members of the company's leadership team.

"We are excited to welcome Scott Sebring and Scott Levy to the Highline Storage Partners executive team, as they are exceptionally talented professionals with strong operating and investment track records," said Key Foster, CEO of Highline Storage Partners. "Their leadership, talent, and long-term industry experience will further strengthen Highline's position as the ideal local operating partner for institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors seeking to invest in the highly fragmented self-storage real estate market."

Mr. Sebring brings 20 years of self-storage operating experience to Highline. He was most recently Vice President of Operations at Simply Self Storage, where he was integral to building the operating business from its acquisition by Brookfield for $750 million to its sale to Blackstone and National Storage Affiliates for $2.5 billion just four years later. He then continued his operations leadership with Blackstone from its purchase of Simply in 2020 for $1.25 billion through to its sale to Public Storage in 2023 for $2.2 billion. Prior to Simply, Sebring spent 13 years at Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), starting as District Manager and ending as Divisional Vice President where he oversaw 270 stores and led a team of 500 people in the Mid-Atlantic region. Scott has a strong commitment to his operations team members and their professional development. He is also a strong proponent of culture that has led to award-winning customer service results.

"I am delighted to join such a wonderful team at Highline," said Mr. Sebring. "Highline Storage Partners and USA Storage Centers are well positioned within the self-storage marketplace for significant growth and industry leadership long into the future. I am excited to help drive operating performance alongside our Highline team members throughout our growing portfolio of properties."

Mr. Levy brings 17 years of self-storage experience and 20 years of real estate experience to Highline. He was most recently Executive Vice President, Investments at Simply Self Storage, where he ran external growth initiatives and executed $475 million of acquisitions in two years. Prior to Simply, Levy spent 15 years with CubeSmart Self Storage (NYSE: CUBE), where he was Senior Vice President of Investments in addition to holding various other roles within the corporate finance and asset management functions. Scott has executed over $5 billion of self-storage acquisition, disposition, development, and joint venture transactions throughout his career.

"Joining the Highline team is a fantastic opportunity," said Mr. Levy. "I have been impressed by Highline Storage Partners' growth since its inception in 2019 and I look forward to helping accelerate that growth trajectory while simultaneously broadening our base of investor relationships."

