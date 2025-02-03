Highline Storage Partners Promotes Scott Levy to the role of President & Chief Investment Officer

"I am pleased that Scott has earned the opportunity to lead Highline Storage Partners' day-to-day operations as President, in addition to his continuing oversight of our investment activities as Chief Investment Officer," said Key Foster, CEO of Highline Storage Partners. Post this

Highline strives to be the ideal local operating partner for institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors seeking to invest in self-storage real estate. In this regard, Mr. Levy has been a key member of Highline's executive team as the company has enhanced operational efficiencies with market-leading results, strengthened its institutional-quality infrastructure, and added new capital partners to fuel future growth.

"I am honored and excited to take on the expanded role of President and Chief Investment Officer at Highline Storage Partners," said Mr. Levy. "I am deeply grateful for the trust and support of our Highline team members and investors. I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead of us as we continue to grow and innovate."

Mr. Levy's promotion to President & CIO comes at a dynamic time of growth and expansion for Highline Storage Partners with the recently announced strategic joint venture with Heitman and an institutional investor advised by Heitman to invest in self-storage development and acquisitions throughout the United States. The new venture marks a significant milestone for Highline and will accelerate its growth strategy by deepening investment in existing markets and expanding investment to new markets around the country.

About Highline Storage Partners

Highline Storage Partners (HSP) sponsors and makes investments to acquire, reposition, and develop self-storage properties in secondary and tertiary markets throughout the United States. HSP is run by an experienced, cycle-tested, principal investment team with deep self-storage property management and operating experience. HSP self-manages its properties using its USA Storage Centers brand (www.usastoragecenters.com).

HSP pursues investments where it can significantly impact value through the implementation of an operating agenda, or where its operational insights and execution capabilities give it unique market and asset-level advantages. HSP's most distinguishing attribute—we combine the judgment and value creation of an experienced strategic buyer with the execution capabilities of an experienced financial buyer. For more information, please visit www.highlinesp.com.

About Highline Real Estate Partners

Highline Real Estate Partners (HREP) is an operations-oriented investment firm that sponsors and makes investments across a range of real estate asset classes throughout the United States. HREP's organization is comprised of experienced and dedicated principal investment and asset management team members, many of whom possess particularly deep operations experience. The firm's principals have executed over $17 billion of real estate and M&A transactions.

Highline Real Estate Partners was founded in conjunction with the McWane Family, owners of one of America's largest privately owned businesses. HREP invests its own capital alongside that of select third-party investment partners. The combination of HREP's investment philosophy and the long-term nature of its funding enables it to match any length of investment horizon that its investment partners might have, including infinite. For more information, please visit www.highlinerepartners.com.

Media Contact

Tanner Culbertson, MCA Group, 1 6202132448, [email protected]

SOURCE Highline Storage Partners