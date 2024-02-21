Highly Anticipated Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening Returns to the US for the Third Time

"We are delighted to be back in New York with 200 wineries for the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening, now at its third installment in the United States," commented Matteo Ascheri, President of the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani. Post this

BBWO will kick off on March 19th with an invitation-only Welcome Dinner to be held at The Shed, Hudson Yards. On March 20th, Center 415 on Fifth Avenue will once again be the event's hub, reprising its successful hosting in the 2020 edition. There, attendees will be immersed in a variety of activities, exploring the world of Langhe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and delving into Barolo DOCG and Barbaresco DOCG wines, renowned for their extensive history and for expressing the nuances of the region's microclimates.

A highlight of the day for all will be the Grand Tasting, open to both industry professionals and consumers, where guests will have the chance to connect with around 200 influential producers from the region and taste an extensive range of Barolo DOCG and Barbaresco DOCG selections, counting over 400 labels. Additionally, lesser-known interpretations of Nebbiolo will be presented, highlighting the distinctive potential of this remarkable variety. The Grand Tasting will include a special section dedicated to the various Nebbiolo-based expressions, including Langhe DOC Nebbiolo, Langhe DOC Rosato, and sparkling Nebbiolo wines.

A dedicated Press Tasting will offer the media an exclusive preview of the highly acclaimed 2020 Barolo and 2021 Barbaresco vintages.

The day will feature a Nebbiolo-focused seminar entitled "Nebbiolo, An Icon", led by former researcher at the National Research Council of Italy, Dr. Anna Schneider. The session will offer an insight into the history, origins, genetic diversity and cultivation of one of the most fascinating players in the oenology world, the Nebbiolo grapes. Under Dr Schneider's expert guidance, attendees will embark on a comprehensive exploration of Nebbiolo's adaptability and distinctive expressions, traveling beyond its iconic connection with Barolo and Barbaresco wines in the Langhe region.

Throughout the day, the captivating theme of BBWO will shine brightly over Times Square, making its mark on the iconic digital screens of the Times Tower located at 43rd St, 7th Avenue, and Broadway.

"We are delighted to be back in New York with 200 wineries for the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening, now at its third installment in the United States," commented Matteo Ascheri, President of the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani. "The first two editions of BBWO were centered around the MGAs or Additional Geographic Mentions. This year, the focus will be what truly distinguishes our region and wines from the rest of Italy: Nebbiolo, the native grape from which our exceptional Barolo and Barbaresco are crafted. We are honored to present our territory and wines in the US,and look forward to hosting visitors in Piedmont to experience firsthand what lies behind our complex and amazing wines."

This year the Consortium proudly partners with Food for Soul as the official charity partner. A portion of the proceeds from consumer ticket sales will benefit the non-profit organization co-founded by chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore, who empowers local communities to cultivate a more just sustainable food system by substantially reducing food waste while providing food security and livelihood.

Additionally, the Consortium will delight guests with Italian culinary treats prepared by Eataly, and any surplus food will be donated to Food for Soul.

About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani:

Founded in 1934 and representing over 550 wine producers across multiple appellations, the consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denominations. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.

Media Contact

Carlotta Ribolini, Colangelo & Partners, 7186038827, [email protected]

SOURCE Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani