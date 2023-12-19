Highly Dependable and Durable Kiosk Printer for the Ticketing and Labelling Industries

BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global Mobile, Label, and POS Printer manufacturer, announced the launch of a NEW BK5-31 3-inch (80 mm) thermal kiosk printer for printing tickets and labels. Supporting media thickness up to 0.20 mm and selectable media widths of 83 / 80 /60 / 58 / 20 mm expand the media spectrum such as tickets, wristbands, and labelling. Ideal for self-service kiosk solutions in self-labelling kiosks, coupons or vouchers at casinos, parking tickets, and more, the BK5-31 provides fast printing speeds of up to 150 mm/sec at 203 dpi.
SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global Mobile, Label, and POS Printer manufacturer, announced the launch of a NEW BK5-31 3-inch (80 mm) thermal kiosk printer for printing tickets and labels.
Supporting media thickness up to 0.20 mm and selectable media widths of 83 / 80 /60 / 58 / 20 mm expand the media spectrum such as tickets, wristbands, and labelling. Ideal for self-service kiosk solutions in self-labelling kiosks, coupons or vouchers at casinos, parking tickets, and more, the BK5-31 provides fast printing speeds of up to 150 mm/sec at 203 dpi.
Supporting multi-position near-end sensors allows the deployer to efficiently monitor the status paper, minimize maintenance resources, and stay productive. Its diverse connectivity options including USB V2.0 and serial (9-pin male or 5-pin connector) and DC Jack or 2-pin power connector facilitate easy integration and the transfer of vast data without causing delay.
Operating temperatures range from -20 degrees Celsius to +60 degrees Celsius, providing all kiosks regardless of extreme temperatures experienced in various environments. With a power switch and reset button available on both sides, it is easy to reboot the printer regardless of the orientation of how the unit is installed within the kiosk systems.
"Offering media compatibility and user-centered design, the new BK5-31 provides maximized flexibility to be built into many types of self-service systems," explains John Km, Marketing Director. BIXOLON CO., Ltd. "The new BK5-31 fits user requirements for ticket and label printing within the transportation, hospitality, and healthcare due to its media compatibility, easy operations and maintenance backed by BIXOLON's technology"
Media Contact
JANDY KIM, BIXOLON, +82-31-218-5500, [email protected], www.bixolon.com
SOURCE BIXOLON
