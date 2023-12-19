Highly Dependable and Durable Kiosk Printer for the Ticketing and Labelling Industries

Offering media compatibility and user-centered design, the new BK5-31 provides maximized flexibility to be built into many types of self-service systems Post this

Supporting multi-position near-end sensors allows the deployer to efficiently monitor the status paper, minimize maintenance resources, and stay productive. Its diverse connectivity options including USB V2.0 and serial (9-pin male or 5-pin connector) and DC Jack or 2-pin power connector facilitate easy integration and the transfer of vast data without causing delay.

Operating temperatures range from -20 degrees Celsius to +60 degrees Celsius, providing all kiosks regardless of extreme temperatures experienced in various environments. With a power switch and reset button available on both sides, it is easy to reboot the printer regardless of the orientation of how the unit is installed within the kiosk systems.

"Offering media compatibility and user-centered design, the new BK5-31 provides maximized flexibility to be built into many types of self-service systems," explains John Km, Marketing Director. BIXOLON CO., Ltd. "The new BK5-31 fits user requirements for ticket and label printing within the transportation, hospitality, and healthcare due to its media compatibility, easy operations and maintenance backed by BIXOLON's technology"

