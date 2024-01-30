Highmark and The Met Philadelphia Join Forces to Inspire the Next Generation Through Music Education

Highmark strengthens its presence in Philadelphia through a partnership with the beloved local live music venue, unveiling The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Highmark strengthens its presence in Philadelphia through a partnership with the beloved local live music venue, unveiling The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark. Located on North Broad Street, the restored historic venue is a vital community partner, delivering unforgettable experiences through concerts and community events to hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Throughout the multiyear partnership, Highmark will partner with Music Forward Foundation to bridge the community to the venue and empower the next generation.

"Robust and inclusive access to music and art plays an important role in the wellness and connectivity of a community," said Ken Lawrence, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Highmark Blue Shield. "We are proud to collaborate with The Met, advance the educational programming of the Music Forward Foundation, and invest in the current and future health of Philadelphia."

For 30 years, Music Forward has brought programs and resources to communities nationwide, offering a wide range of educational and workforce opportunities to tens of thousands of young people. Each year at The Met, Music Forward will conduct exclusive venue tours tailored specifically to city youth, sparking discovery and exploring pathways to a career in the live music industry. Additionally, they will host annual productions of Blues SchoolHouse, a live musical performance tracing blues from African traditions through its emergence as an American musical form. Through its interactive program, young students experience major historical events narrated across an American history timeline, demonstrating how music can reflect social conditions, drive change, and highlight the influence of African and African American cultural traditions on the music enjoyed today.

"We're thrilled to bring Music Forward Foundation programs to The Met Philadelphia in the remarkable city of Philly and look forward to a fruitful and inspiring partnership with Highmark at this iconic venue," said Nurit Smith, Music Forward Foundation Executive Director. "Through this collaboration, we're excited to share the history of music through Blues SchoolHouse, explore opportunities for youth today, and empower the future of the industry."

After a $56-million restoration and reopening in 2018, the 4,100-capacity venue annually hosts some of the biggest names in live entertainment. Over the last few years, The Met has hosted thousands of music fans seeing their favorite artists, including Bob Dylan, Jill Scott, Sting, Meek Mill, Phish, and many others.

"We are thrilled to work with Highmark on the next chapter for this beloved venue," said Andy Peikon, Live Nation's SVP and Head of Venue Sales. "The Met Philadelphia is the crown jewel of North Broad and a popular destination for live entertainment for fans across the Greater Philadelphia Region. We look forward to partnering with Highmark to further enhance our community engagement and create more opportunities to connect people through live entertainment."

Current upcoming shows at The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark include a wide range of performances, including Mitski, Ali Wong, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Laufey, Bonnie Raitt, Boyz II Men and many more, with a portion of every ticket sold donated to help fund music programs in Philadelphia Schools. For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit themetphilly.com.

The new handles for social media platforms for the venue will be @themetphilly.

About The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark:

The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark was originally created by Oscar Hammerstein in 1908 as the Metropolitan Opera House. The theatre reopened in December 2018, after a complete renovation, as an intimate live concert venue. For more information, visit themetphilly.com

About Highmark Blue Shield:

ighmark Inc., doing business as Highmark Blue Shield, protects Pennsylvania individuals and families with a range of high-quality, affordable and reliable health insurance solutions. As the only Blue Shield licensee in Pennsylvania, Highmark Blue Shield has a long and successful history of delivering remarkable experiences in Southeastern Pennsylvania through the Federal Employee Program. Highmark Blue Shield earned a Brand Excellence Award from the national Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, in recognition of its efforts in building brand strength and providing superior customer service, solid financial performance and enrollment growth. Highmark is also annually recognized as a "Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality" from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" through the Disability Equality Index® a leading national benchmark established jointly by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. Highmark Blue Shield is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. For more information, visit http://www.highmark.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit http://www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Music Forward Foundation:

Music Forward transforms young lives, inspires careers, and champions a more inclusive music industry. Music Forward bridges our communities to the music industry, empowers ambition, and creates momentum to redefine what is possible for the youth and industry we serve.

Learn more at musicforwardfoundation.org.

