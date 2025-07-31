Highmark Health Appoints Greg Jordan Board of Directors Chair

Joe Guyaux retires from chair of Highmark Health board of directors and Doris Carson Williams retires from Highmark Inc. board of directors

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highmark Health announced today that Joe Guyaux, board of director chairman since 2015 and former president of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., will be retiring from the board and succeeded by Greg Jordan, vice chairman of PNC.

As vice chairman of PNC, Jordan serves in an advisory role to the PNC Board of Directors and chairman and CEO William S. Demchak. Jordan retired as PNC general counsel and chief administrative officer in 2024. During his tenure at PNC, he provided counsel on numerous legal matters and pivotal transactions and oversaw a variety of areas, including legal, corporate ethics, corporate communications, enterprise change, regional presidents' office, and the PNC Foundation. Prior to joining PNC in 2013, Jordan was the global managing partner of Reed Smith and chairman of the executive committee. Jordan has a B.A., political science from Bethany College and a J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He also serves on the board of MSA Safety Inc.

"It is a tremendous honor and a privilege to be selected as the new chairman of the board for Highmark Health, an innovative, mission-driven organization that puts the health and wellness of the communities and populations it serves at the center of every equation and every decision it makes," said Jordan. "It's no secret that the health industry today is challenged on many fronts, and I look forward to helping this organization continue to be a leading catalyst for the transformation and ingenuity that will address those challenges and create a more effective, accessible, and sustainable system for everyone. Joe Guyaux leaves some enormous, inspiring shoes to fill in assuming this important role, and I have greatly appreciated his leadership and the opportunity to work with and learn from him during our time together on the board."

Highmark Inc. board of directors also announced the retirement of Doris Carson Williams, former president and CEO of the Western Pa. African American Chamber of Commerce. Doris has served on the Highmark Inc. board since 1996.

During their tenures, Joe and Doris helped shepherd a period of growth and transformation for the organization.

Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health's affiliation that radically altered the Western Pennsylvania health care landscape and created a new national model for the successful integration of a health insurer and hospital system.

health care landscape and created a new national model for the successful integration of a health insurer and hospital system. Growth into new markets, including western and northeastern New York , as well as southeastern Pa.

, as well as southeastern Pa. A concentrated focus on support for physical, mental, and social health through its Living Health strategy, including expanded digital tools, mental health resources, and social resources.

"Joe and Doris haven't just been strong advocates for our work at Highmark Health, they've both helped to shape us into the organization we are today," said David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health. "The impact of Joe and Doris – their strategic counsel, their connections in the communities we serve, their leadership advice – will be felt for decades to come. I know Greg will continue that legacy and bring his deep experience and leadership to help us continue to our goal to reinvent health care and create a remarkable health experience, freeing people to be their best."

