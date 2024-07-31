Highmark Health named a 2024 "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

"Achieving the highest possible score – for ten years running – inspires us to continue this work and strive for an even more inclusive workforce that best reflects the patients, members and customers we serve," said Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, MD, Chief Clinical DEI Officer, Highmark Health. Post this

The DEI® is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 200 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

In 2024, 542 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100 and 220 Fortune 500, utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. Of those participating, less than half received the highest score.

"On behalf of Highmark Health, it's an absolute honor to be recognized by the Disability Equality Index and an even greater privilege to collaborate alongside our remarkable team members who work tirelessly to foster an inclusive space for all," said Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, MD, MEd, MPPM, FACOG; senior vice president; chief clinical, diversity, equity and inclusion officer of the Enterprise Institute of Equitable Health at Highmark Health. "Achieving the highest possible score – for ten years running – inspires us to continue this work and strive for an even more inclusive workforce that best reflects the patients, members and customers across the communities we serve."

This year's recognition measures culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations); community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

Additionally, 2024 marks the first year that the Index incorporates countries beyond the United States, now including data insights from Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. Globally, people with disabilities represent 1.3 billion individuals, according to the DEI.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Among those practices earning Highmark Health the "Best Place to Work" recognition are programs and partnerships that help to recruit people with disabilities, including executive sponsorship of the business case for recruiting, hiring and developing people with disabilities, a national advisory council; supplier diversity and provider diversity programs; and enterprise-wide support of business resources groups (BRGs) through which employees with disabilities get involved in workplace, marketplace and community-wide programs.

Highmark Health's Abilities Business Resource Group (BRG) raises awareness about the needs of, and offers support to, people with disabilities and their caregivers in the workplace, marketplace and community.

The Abilities BRG encourages workplace inclusion, equality of opportunity and best practices in recruitment. Its members also build community partnerships through educational-to-career experiences for students with disabilities, advocate accessibility to Highmark Health facilities, act as a champion for customers with disabilities, and serve as a voice for those who care for or support people with disabilities.

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and the AAPD and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Now in its tenth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion".

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: http://www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: http://www.aapd.com.

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 42,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 7 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit http://www.highmarkhealth.org.

