Highmark Health Options and Wayspring bring compassionate care to the streets of Delaware

Face-to-face SUD outreach model reaches those left behind by traditional healthcare

65% of members engaged through new model currently in treatment

The new program builds upon an existing corporate relationship, driving meaningful improvements in health outcomes

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highmark Health Options, the state's largest Medicaid managed care organization (MCO), and Wayspring, a leader in advancing the treatment of substance use disorder (SUD), are deepening their investment in the health and wellbeing of Delaware communities by delivering a new kind of care — one that knocks on doors instead of waiting for them to open.

Since the start of their collaboration in 2022, Highmark Health Options and Wayspring have worked side-by-side to support individuals impacted by substance use disorder. The results have been impressive. For Highmark Health Options members who engage with Wayspring's full support services:

After just three months, hospital and facility visits decreased on average by nearly 10%, including residential treatment, inpatient stays, and emergency department visits.

At six months, those reductions deepened — ranging from 5% to as much as 30%.

Now, they're expanding that commitment with a bold new initiative: boots-on-the-ground, face-to-face outreach designed to reach members often left behind by traditional healthcare systems. This model goes beyond phone calls and appointment reminders.

Wayspring care teams, experienced in community outreach and health-related social needs, visit neighborhoods, shelters and gathering places — meeting people where they are and guiding them toward care that works for their life situation. It's specifically designed for members facing the steepest barriers to care: individuals without stable housing, access to a phone, or consistent support. These are often people experiencing repeated crisis situations that highlight the need for consistent, long-term support.

"At Highmark Health Options, we're dedicated to improving the health of our members, particularly those facing complex challenges," said Dwayne Parker, Vice President, Operations, Strategic Solutions and Delivery, Highmark Health Options. "This enhanced program with Wayspring allows us to extend our reach into the community and connect with individuals who may have previously faced barriers to accessing care. We believe this program will make a significant difference in the lives of our members by providing accessible and personalized support."

In one recent case, a Wayspring Community Outreach Specialist recognized a Highmark Health Options member soliciting donations in the community — experiencing homelessness, struggling with substance use, and hesitant to accept help. Over time, Wayspring's Community Outreach Specialist built trust and helped the Highmark Health Options' member access essentials like clothing, food, and a phone. He's now reconnected to care and on a path toward recovery.

"Some of the people who need our help the most have every reason to be hesitant," said Ashley Potts, Vice President of Operations, Delaware, Wayspring. "They've faced stigma, trauma, failed treatment attempts — and they may not know who to trust. Our model is about building relationships first — showing up, listening, and helping people find their way back to care in a way that works for them."

Since launching this model in New Castle County, Highmark Health Options and Wayspring have successfully engaged members who had never answered a phone call or scheduled an appointment — but who were in critical need of support. Without this direct, in-person engagement, they may have continued not receiving the care they needed. By meeting people on their terms, building trust face-to-face, and providing the resources they need, the program is improving engagement, strengthening relationships, and ultimately driving better health outcomes.

Performance highlights include:

Approximately 150 unique HHO members have been successfully engaged by the Community Outreach team

More than 300 social determinants of Health (SDoH) needs have been identified and addressed, including clothing, housing and transportation assistance

Approximately 65% of these members are now connected to care with access to medical, behavioral health, addiction and therapy support

More than 200 Wayspring Delaware clinic appointments have been completed to date

But behind these numbers is something deeper: connection, consistency, and hope. With every person reached, Highmark Health Options and Wayspring are helping close the gap between need and care — proving that when healthcare goes beyond the expected, lives change.

"Substance use disorder doesn't exist in a vacuum. Many of the people we serve are also facing housing instability, trauma, and serious health challenges," said Frazer Buntin, COO of Wayspring. "That's why our model integrates behavioral, physical, and social needs — and why this new outreach approach is so important. We've been proud to partner with Highmark Health Options for years, and this is the next step in bringing care directly to the people who need it most."

"This is what healthcare should be — personal, persistent, and grounded in respect," said Todd Graham, President, Highmark Health Options "We're proud to support a model that advances what it means to care for people with substance use disorder. When you engage people with compassion and consistency, doors open — sometimes literally — and lives change."

Highmark and Wayspring's expanded efforts in Delaware reflect a shared mission to transform the healthcare experience for people with complex needs. Together, they are proving that care doesn't have to be confined to traditional approaches — and that by stepping into communities, healthcare can truly meet people where they are.

Highmark Health Options works closely with the Division of Medicaid & Medical Assistance (DMMA) to fulfill DMMA's mission of improving health outcomes by ensuring that the highest quality medical services are provided to the vulnerable populations of Delaware in the most cost-effective manner.

About Highmark Health Options

Highmark Health Options is a managed care organization serving people who qualify for Medicaid. We help each of our nearly 120,000 members get the care and services they need to live healthier and more independent lives, and we collaborate with providers and regulators to improve health outcomes, simplify the health care experience, and ensure affordability. Medicaid covers 1 in 5 Americans as a state-run health insurance program. Highmark Health Options members include individuals and families with low income or complex needs, expecting mothers, children, and people with disabilities. Highmark Health Options is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans. Learn more at http://www.highmarkhealthoptions.com.

About Wayspring

Wayspring is advancing the treatment of substance use disorder for health plan members, guiding them toward a better life and lasting recovery. We partner with health plans to manage and care for this population through our whole-person care model, addressing physical, behavioral, and social needs alongside treatment. We also support provider networks with valuable insights and strategies to enhance care quality.

This is recovery made right—delivering better outcomes through support that shows up. Learn more at Wayspring.com. Wayspring members can visit MyWayspring.com for additional resources and support.

