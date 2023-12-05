Highmark Health Options launches extensive, state-wide grassroots awareness and education program for Medicaid Redetermination

"We're excited to work closely with Network Connect to help our Delaware friends, family members, and neighbors navigate the redetermination process," said Todd Graham, president, Highmark Health Options. Post this

Medicaid enrollment nationwide increased by nearly one-third during the public health emergency. More than 93 million people were enrolled in Medicaid prior to the start of redetermination as federal law prohibited states from removing people from Medicaid during the health emergency in exchange for providing states with increased funding. Earlier this year, this pandemic-era federal flexibility began a year-long phase out.

Redetermination has resulted in millions of individuals, including children, losing Medicaid coverage, many for procedural reasons such as not being aware of the changes in the renewal process or failing to submit necessary paperwork. There were nearly 300,000 Medicaid participants in Delaware at the start of redetermination, with more than 24,000 losing Medicaid coverage through the redetermination process as of Oct. 1, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.

"Lives were upended during the three years of the public health emergency; people moved, changed contact information, and many people became first-time Medicaid participants who are unfamiliar with the renewal process," Graham said. "Working in conjunction with state efforts, this program is designed to prevent Delawareans from improperly losing Medicaid coverage for avoidable procedural reasons. It raises awareness, improves education, provides hands-on assistance in submitting information and, for those who no longer qualify, helps in transitioning to a different health plan to avoid a coverage gap ... not only for Highmark Health Option members, but for any Delawarean Medicaid participant."

Through existing partnerships with frontline community organizations and nonprofits and attendance at town halls, small group meetings, community events and other types of gatherings in cultural centers throughout the state, Network Connect community messengers actively engage Medicaid participants about redetermination. In addition to educational materials, community messengers carry electronic tablets to assist with answering questions, accessing state websites, and completing and submitting Medicaid renewal information.

Events have been planned through April. For a full listing of events including days, times, and locations, interested community members can visit the Network Connect Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NetworkConnectOrg?mibextid=LQQJ4d

"We are investing substantial time and resources to ensure we cover the entire state and seek out every Medicaid participant in need of the type of assistance we can offer," said Cierra Hall-Hipkins, Executive Director, Network Connect. "To help us accomplish this important goal, we are working closely with three frontline community organizations, Scholars Turf Youth Lounge, Love Hope Rescue Mission, and Conner Stone Community Center. Several of our community messengers are bilingual and we have hired interpreters to ensure we speak to people in the manner most comfortable for them. We are seeing success in directly helping people connect with state resources to renew their Medicaid coverage."

Network Connect community messengers are working statewide throughout the program. Financial support was provided by the Highmark Health Equity Fund. Highmark Health Options, Network Connect, aligned community partners and the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance are promoting the program on social media channels and other communications platforms.

"It is extremely powerful to see private industry and a community non-profit join forces to ensure that those in need continue to receive healthcare coverage in Delaware," said Ted Mermigos, Acting Medicaid Director, Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance. "The work being done by Network Connect is so important to ensure the message of redetermination reaches the neediest of our communities. We at the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance are so grateful for their efforts and Highmark Health Options for making this possible."

