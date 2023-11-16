Highmark Health Options West Virginia contracts with West Virginia University Health System

"We are pleased to announce this agreement with WVU Health System," said Highmark Health Options West Virginia's president, Jason Landers. Post this

The West Virginia University Health System is West Virginia's largest health system with more than 3,000 licensed beds and 4,000 providers. Its J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital was recently named the top hospital in the state by U.S. News & World Report.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with Highmark to include HHOWV as it works to bring a new Medicaid offering to West Virginia," said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. "Through our collaboration, we will work together to improve the health trajectory of the citizens of the state and assist Medicaid and CHIP-eligible individuals to maintain their health and well-being."

Highmark is a leading health insurer in the state of West Virginia and has in-network contracts with WVU Health System and its affiliated physicians for Highmark's commercially insured, employer-sponsored health plans, as well as other government programs like Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare Advantage.

People interested in learning more about HHOWV and its work in becoming a Medicaid plan in West Virginia can contact [email protected].

