Highmark Health Options West Virginia contracts with West Virginia University Health System

Highmark Health Options of West Virginia (HHOWV), a subsidiary of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia (Highmark), and West Virginia University (WVU) Health System have signed a new, multi-year network provider contract in anticipation of HHOWV's participation in the West Virginia Medicaid program.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highmark Health Options of West Virginia (HHOWV), a subsidiary of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia (Highmark), and West Virginia University (WVU) Health System have signed a new, multi-year network provider contract in anticipation of HHOWV's participation in the West Virginia Medicaid program. Earlier this year, Highmark announced its intention to apply for entry into the West Virginia Medicaid market in 2024. WVU Health Sytem's participation with HHOWV would include both Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
"We are pleased to announce this agreement with WVU Health System," said Highmark Health Options West Virginia's president, Jason Landers. "We value our relationship with WVU Health System and its large and diverse network of doctors and hospitals. We are a local organization focused on delivering a Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid option for the first time ever to serve the needs of the communities that make up this great state. WVU Medicine is a critical network partner to help us improve the health of all West Virginians."
The West Virginia University Health System is West Virginia's largest health system with more than 3,000 licensed beds and 4,000 providers. Its J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital was recently named the top hospital in the state by U.S. News & World Report.
"We're excited to expand our relationship with Highmark to include HHOWV as it works to bring a new Medicaid offering to West Virginia," said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. "Through our collaboration, we will work together to improve the health trajectory of the citizens of the state and assist Medicaid and CHIP-eligible individuals to maintain their health and well-being."
Highmark is a leading health insurer in the state of West Virginia and has in-network contracts with WVU Health System and its affiliated physicians for Highmark's commercially insured, employer-sponsored health plans, as well as other government programs like Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare Advantage.
People interested in learning more about HHOWV and its work in becoming a Medicaid plan in West Virginia can contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Cathy McAlister, Highmark Health, 304-347-7754, [email protected], highmark.com
Angela S. Jones, WVU Health System, 304-285-7259, [email protected], WVUMedicine.org
SOURCE Highmark Health
Share this article