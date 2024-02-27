Highmark Health Unveils Alloyed Works--A Suite of Health Transformation and Growth Solutions

With Alloyed Works, we are providing our health organization customers with a clear vision for how they can adapt, grow business and create remarkable experiences for the members they serve. -Deb Rice-Johnson, CEO of Diversified Businesses for Highmark Inc. and chief growth officer Post this

Through Alloyed Works, Highmark Health also offers health organization customers the expertise gleaned from successfully increasing prescription drug access while managing costs; and the analytical, customer service and policy guidance that has driven Highmark Health to enter new insurance markets and consistently grow membership.

The solutions and capabilities aligned under the Alloyed Works name have played a significant role in morphing Highmark Health from a traditional health insurer with around $2.3 billion in yearly revenue and one million members in the mid-1990s, to a $26 billion enterprise with around seven million health insurance members today.

"Our Diversified Business solutions and capabilities in government programs and pharmacy drive transformation and growth for Highmark Health as well as forward-thinking health organizations across the U.S.," said Deb Rice-Johnson, CEO of Diversified Businesses for Highmark Inc. and chief growth officer. "Health companies face headwinds in a drastically changing industry from shifting consumer preferences, new competitors and technological revolution. Companies that succeed over the long run, like Highmark Health, adapt to changing times. By aligning the talents and expertise of our diversified organizations under Alloyed Works, we are providing our health organization customers with a clear vision for how they too can adapt, grow their business and create remarkable experiences for the members they serve in collaboration with Highmark Health."

Alloyed Works delivers solutions that streamline benefits management and create new revenue streams, proactively engage patients to prevent and better manage complex health conditions, and connect health organizations with innovative partners, products and technologies.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 42,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 7 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit http://www.highmarkhealth.org.

