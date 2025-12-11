Highmark Inc. and Blue KC Announce Affiliation Agreement

"Our affiliation is a natural fit because we share a strong commitment to employees, a community-focused culture and a vision for making healthcare simpler, personalized and accessible." - David Holmberg, Chief Executive Officer of Highmark Health. Post this

Under this affiliation, Blue KC remains a locally governed, not-for-profit company in Kansas City and gains access to new technology, capabilities and resources. Blue KC will maintain its local leadership, and, through this affiliation, will strengthen its capacity to offer accessible and affordable healthcare for members and the community for years to come.

"Highmark and Blue KC have both proudly served their communities and improved the health of generations of families," said David Holmberg, Chief Executive Officer of Highmark Health. "Our affiliation is a natural fit because we share a strong commitment to employees, a community-focused culture and a vision for making healthcare simpler, personalized and accessible."

Blue KC initiated a rigorous evaluation process with expert advisors to identify a partner that could support operational efficiencies, add new capabilities and help manage rising healthcare costs. Highmark was chosen based on its proven capabilities, shared values as a not-for-profit, mission-driven healthcare plan and track record of successful affiliations with other regional plans.

"Blue KC's affiliation with Highmark strengthens our legacy of building healthier Kansas City communities," said Erin Stucky, Blue KC Chief Executive Officer. "We explored a number of opportunities to build on our commitments to the Kansas City region and be responsive to market needs. Our evaluation process was comprehensive, and we are confident Highmark is the right partner to help us deliver greater value for our community."

Across its diversified businesses, Highmark brings industry-leading expertise in provider engagement, population health, technology and data analytics. These are capabilities that will directly benefit the broader community including Blue KC's employees, members, customers and providers.

Highlights of the affiliation include:

Blue KC will continue as a locally governed, not-for-profit company headquartered in Kansas City.

Blue KC will continue to use its local brand.

Blue KC will continue its unwavering support for the community.

Financial reserves and earnings remain at Blue KC, ensuring continued local reinvestment.

Highmark will provide administrative capabilities, leading technologies and innovative tools to enhance Blue KC's product offerings and operational efficiencies.

"In a rapidly changing healthcare landscape, affiliating with Highmark positions us to innovate faster and deliver deeper value," added Jenny Housley, President of Blue KC. "What will not change is our commitment to our employees and the Kansas City community. We have always believed in the power of collaboration, and this affiliation demonstrates our commitment to building a stronger future together through meaningful partnerships that multiply our strengths and amplify our impact."

Together, Blue KC and Highmark will serve nearly eight million members nationwide. Both organizations are recognized for their strong member service, collaborative provider relationships, and dedication to community health.

"At Highmark, we have developed diverse, market-leading solutions to improve outcomes, reduce costs and drive growth," said Deb Rice-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Businesses for Highmark Inc. and Chief Growth Officer. "Through this portfolio, we have partnered with leading Blues organizations from across the country. We are thrilled to affiliate with Blue KC and collaborate with their employees to create remarkable health experiences for the local community, their providers and unlock new opportunities."

About Highmark Inc.

An independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Highmark Inc., together with its Blue-branded affiliates, collectively comprise the fifth largest overall Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated organization in the country with more than seven million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and western and northeastern New York. Its diversified businesses serve group customer and individual needs across the United States through dental insurance and other related businesses. For more information, visit http://www.highmark.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

