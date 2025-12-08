Highmark Members Saving Money through New Lower-Cost Generic, Biosimilar Drugs

The first CivicaScript generic in the market has significantly lowered out-of-pocket costs for our members, and now even more Highmark members will benefit through new CivicaScript drugs for a wider range of health conditions-Corey DeLuca, VP of Clinical and Specialty Pharmacy Services, Highmark Post this

These lower-cost generics are available at discounts between 25 to 75% to Highmark's Commercial employer-based, Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare members in partnership with select specialty pharmacies, with member out-of-pocket savings varying based on their plan design.

This is a major expansion of the generic prescription medications available to Highmark members through CivicaScript, which started with abiraterone acetate (used to treat prostate cancer) in 2023. Highmark members are saving an average of $90 per month in out-of-pocket expenses for the medication through Highmark's role with CivicaScript and partnerships with select specialty pharmacies.

More than 300 Highmark members across Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and West Virginia are benefiting from this lower-cost generic medication. Highmark members, group customers and the plan collectively saved over $8 million since the lower-cost version of abiraterone acetate first became available.

"Highmark was a founding member of CivicaScript because we believe in its mission to lower costs and increase access to essential generic outpatient medications for Americans across the country," said Corey DeLuca, VP of Clinical and Specialty Pharmacy Services for Highmark Inc. "The first CivicaScript generic in the market has significantly lowered out-of-pocket costs for our members, and now even more Highmark members will benefit through new CivicaScript drugs for a wider range of health conditions."

In addition to supporting more affordable generic medication access through CivicaScript, Highmark is working to lower costs and promote access to biosimilar medications. A biosimilar is a biological medication that is highly similar to and has no clinically meaningful differences from the original biologic reference product. Like generic versions for brand-name medications, biosimilars were developed to increase access and affordability of medications for individuals with complex conditions requiring specialized medication management.

"A wave of biosimilars have recently entered the market for blockbuster specialty biologic medications, including adalimumab (Humira) and ustekinumab (Stelara), which are used to treat autoimmune conditions," DeLuca said. "This increased biosimilar availability offers Highmark members and employer group customers cost savings opportunities on these traditionally expensive medications. We are using this opportunity to take a biosimilar-first approach across our Commercial employer-based and individual prescription drug plans, including ACA and Medicare Advantage. The biosimilar-first approach preferring select biosimilars to Humira and Stelara in 2026, coupled with comprehensive patient and provider support strategies, is projected to significantly lower the cost of these therapies for Highmark members and group customers in this high-impact medication category.

Highmark members are being connected to lower-cost CivicaScript generics and biosimilars with the help of Free Market Health, a technology platform that matches specialty medication referrals and pharmacies while balancing the cost and value of care. Additionally, Highmark members who are first-time users of a specialty medication are more likely to start therapy faster and stay on it longer in the critical first few months of therapy with the help of Highmark's specialty drug management program powered by the Free Market Health platform.

Through Evio, an independent pharmacy solutions company founded in 2021 by Highmark and four fellow Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, real-world evidence is being generated to monitor the clinical and cost-effectiveness of medications, including biologics and biosimilars. These real-world evidence insights are also being shared with Highmark's provider community to help optimize medication therapy for members based on their individual health needs.

About Highmark Inc.

An independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Highmark Inc., together with its Blue-branded affiliates, collectively comprise the fifth largest overall Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated organization in the country with more than 7 million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and western and northeastern New York. Its diversified businesses serve group customer and individual needs across the United States through dental insurance and other related businesses. For more information, visit http://www.highmark.com.

Media Contact

David Golebiewski, Highmark Inc., 412-216-6305, [email protected], Highmark.com

SOURCE Highmark Inc.