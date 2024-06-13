Highmark Wholecare donates $30,000 to provide new shoes for children experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh-area schools

"We are incredibly grateful to Highmark Wholecare for their generosity and helping us expand this essential program to Allegheny County," said Buddy Teaster, president and CEO, Soles4Souls. Post this

Highmark Wholecare, a leading Pennsylvania-based Medicaid and Medicare managed care organization, recently awarded $30,000 to Soles4Souls' 4EveryKid program to provide 1,500 pairs of new athletic shoes to children attending Pittsburgh-area schools who are experiencing homelessness. The donation builds upon Highmark Wholecare's longstanding commitment to addressing health-related social needs for Pennsylvania children and their families.

Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit that turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities, launched the 4EveryKid program in 2020. Through 4EveryKid, Soles4Souls partners with local community leaders, philanthropists and companies to raise the funds needed to provide shoes for students experiencing homelessness. By the end of the 2023/2024 school year, more than 275,000 students across the United States will have received new shoes through 4EveryKid.

"As a community-based health plan that prioritizes whole person care, Highmark Wholecare addresses barriers to care through its many social determinants of health programs," said Karen Rollins-Fitch, director, Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Engagement, Highmark Wholecare. "This program with Soles4Souls expands our assistance of children and their families experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness, core health related social needs that impact physical, mental and emotional well-being. It's another way we can eliminate obstacles for school-aged children and youth to help them focus on academics and social growth."

Schools receiving the new shoes are Allegheny County-based. The specific schools, along with quantities and timing of student distribution, will be announced closer to the start of the next school year. This is the first 4EveryKid program in the region, and Highmark Wholecare funding is helping Soles4Souls establish a regional presence to identify and pursue further philanthropic opportunities.

4EveryKid program data collected by Soles4Souls shows significant positive changes in the lives of students who are experiencing homelessness after receiving new shoes, including:

97% increase in school attendance

98% increase in confidence

80% of students report feeling more equal to their peers

Soles4Souls data also shows a positive correlation between new athletic shoes and student performance.

"We are incredibly grateful to Highmark Wholecare for their generosity and helping us expand this essential program to Allegheny County," said Buddy Teaster, president and CEO, Soles4Souls. "When companies like Highmark are dedicated to uplifting their local communities, it creates a win-win situation for everyone involved."

The 4EveryKid program works closely with McKinney-Vento school district liaisons to ensure proper distribution of shoes. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Improvements Act of 2001 is designed to address the needs of homeless children and youths and ensure their educational rights and protections.

About Highmark Wholecare

We believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, we are coordinating health care that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our team members are helping to drive this new kind of health care for our 340,000 Medicaid and Medicare members in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. We are also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities. Our programs, 4Opportunity, 4Relief, 4EveryKid and 4ThePlanet, aim to make a positive difference on the planet and in people's economic, educational, physical, and psychosocial well-being. Since 2006, more than 94 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing have helped create opportunities for people across 137 countries. Soles4Souls is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with Regional Donation Centers and warehouse locations around the world. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

