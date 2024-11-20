Highmark Wholecare empowers mobility across Western Pennsylvania with unique-to-the-region wheelchair charging stations at AHN facilities

Highmark Wholecare is sponsoring the installation of area-exclusive technology at Allegheny Health Network hospitals and facilities that will make it easier to access reliable power sources for wheelchairs and scooters. The investment builds upon Highmark Wholecare's commitment to create an inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of physical abilities, can access the care and support they need. Nearly 325,000 adults in Pennsylvania live with a mobility disability.

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move that sets a new standard for accessibility in health care, Highmark Wholecare, a leading Pennsylvania-based Medicaid and Medicare managed care organization, recently funded the installation of 24 wheelchair charging stations at more than a dozen Allegheny Health Network (AHN) hospitals and facilities across western Pennsylvania.

This is the first time this cutting-edge technology will be available in the state in a health care setting, ensuring people who rely on power wheelchairs and mobility scooters can conveniently access charging options and foster greater independence. The charging stations are available to all members of the community, not just patients. Every day, thousands of patients and visitors utilize the 16 AHN facilities where charging stations are located, underscoring their impact.

"Highmark Wholecare believes true inclusion goes beyond addressing a person's core medical needs – it also means providing tools and resources that allow them to thrive," said Jennifer Rogers, vice president of Long-Term Services and Supports at Highmark Wholecare. "We are proud to partner with AHN on this novel project and look forward to seeing how these charging stations enhance our communities."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mobility disabilities are the second most common type of functional disability in Pennsylvania. This highlights the importance of the collaboration between Highmark Wholecare and AHN, as both organizations are committed to a shared community-centered mission of improving access to care.

"This initiative is critical for fostering a safe and inclusive community for all," said Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, M.D., senior vice president and chief clinical diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Highmark Health and AHN. "By working together with Highmark Wholecare, we can holistically address the physical, behavioral, and socioeconomic health needs of people in our communities, ensuring people with mobility disabilities receive the support they need."

Beyond the day-to-day benefits, the wheelchair charging stations also provide a vital lifeline during disaster situations that result in power outages. Their strategic placement in high-trafficked, centrally located hospitals and facilities equipped with generators meet a gap in emergency preparedness for people with power wheelchairs and mobility scooters and makes a critical support available to them.

The stations, which include all cords, are composed of a basic power source for on board charges, 24V 5A three stage battery charger, and a dual USB charging port. They can be found at:

-AHN Suburban

-AHN Allegheny General Hospital

-AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital

-AHN Canonsburg Hospital

-AHN Forbes Hospital

-AHN Grove City Hospital

-AHN Jefferson Hospital (installation pending)

-AHN Saint Vincent Hospital

-AHN Wexford Hospital

-AHN West Penn Hospital

-AHN Cancer Institute - Beaver

-AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion

-AHN Cancer Institute - Butler

-AHN North Fayette Health + Wellness Pavilion

-AHN Peters Township Health + Wellness Pavilion

-AHN Waterfront Surgery Center

