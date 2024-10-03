HighSide Project Management Launches New Company - Glasswater Group

The well-known hospitality project management company expands into development

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighSide Project Management, a cohesive group of experts dedicated to delivering exceptional value through project management, is proud to announce the launch of Glasswater Group. Glasswater is a dynamic group of design and construction professionals, focused on development in the hospitality industry, who strive for client-focused, transparent practices, resulting in successful projects. The new company has offices in Denver and Seattle, serving clients across the United States.

"We have a proven track record and have completed more than 50 new construction projects across 19 different states. We're excited to now have a dedicated team focused on serving our clients and partners in this sector of our business" said Kevin McKinney, president and founder of HighSide and Glasswater. "Our expansion into Seattle is part of our strategic growth plan and an opportunity to expand our reach and capabilities to our clients."

Patrick Kruger joins the Glasswater team and will be focused on the strategic growth of the company. Kruger's background includes more than 25 years of industry experience from design through delivery. He has worked with notable firms including WATG and Michael Graves, on both domestic and international projects.

"I look forward to bringing my knowledge in development and client service to the Glasswater team, not only in the northwest, but across the country," said Kruger. "This Glasswater Group is comprised of industry experts with a proven track record of delivering on time and on budget. I look forward to our future developments."

Glasswater Group will be a parent company to HighSide Project Management and will focus on new development projects in the hospitality and multifamily sector. Glasswater is comprised of development professionals who are deeply skilled at what they do. As any project can have its challenges, Glasswater is a reflection of calm, using experience and expertise to guide the way.

To learn more about Glasswater Group and its development capabilities, visit www.glasswatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Kate Davis, HighSide Project Management, 1 7205141287, [email protected], https://www.highsidepm.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE HighSide Project Management