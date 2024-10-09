Highstreet.io and Competitoor Join Forces to Elevate Global Digital Marketing Strategies for Clients

This partnership strengthens companies' ability to bring their products to the global market with more effective, data-driven strategies. Post this

Here are some key benefits for customers resulting from this partnership:

New Price Comparison Analysis Solution

Thanks to the new partnership, companies can monitor market dynamics and competition with greater accuracy using an integrated platform that provides comparative pricing data. This empowers both brands and e-commerce businesses to quickly adapt to market fluctuations and optimize their pricing strategies.

Marketing Campaign Optimization

The integration between Competitoor and Highstreet.io enables more precise allocation of advertising budgets, focusing on products with the highest sales potential through effective pricing positioning. For instance, instead of promoting a product that may struggle due to a competitor's aggressive campaign, businesses can concentrate resources on items with a greater likelihood of conversion.

Enrichment of Product Catalogs

This partnership enhances the information Competitoor offers its clients by incorporating product details managed by Highstreet.io. This increased accuracy in data improves the quality of market analyses and supports companies in making more informed strategic decisions, maximizing opportunities for success in the global market.

Giovanni Guardalben, Founder of Highstreet.io, states: "Partnering with Competitoor allows us to enhance the value we provide to our clients by integrating our product data management and synchronization platform with Competitoor's powerful AI capabilities. This partnership strengthens companies' ability to bring their products to the global market with more effective, data-driven strategies."

Maurizio Cattellani, CEO of Competitoor, adds: "The partnership with Highstreet.io enables us to combine our Price and Market Intelligence platform with a highly specialized solution for product data optimization and synchronization. Together, we offer brands and retailers a comprehensive tool to monitor the global market, improve pricing strategies, and optimize their online presence."

About Highstreet.io

Highstreet.io, a product of Impresoft Group, is a specialized solution for optimizing product data and managing product feeds. The platform facilitates the synchronization of product information, stock levels, and pricing for brands and retailers, enabling them to effectively launch their products across online marketing channels and marketplaces worldwide.

About Competitoor

Competitoor is a Price and Market Intelligence platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide clients with measurable competitive advantages and comprehensive insights into pricing and online market dynamics.

