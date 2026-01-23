Hight Networks Launches CloudBait Navigator to Help Leaders Assess Cloud and AI Readiness Before Major Investments

Hight Networks announces the launch of CloudBait Navigator, a cloud and AI readiness assessment designed to help business and technology leaders identify risks, gaps, and priorities before making major modernization investments.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hight Networks today announced the launch of CloudBait Navigator, a cloud and AI readiness assessment designed to help organizations understand their current state before committing major time, budget, and teams to modernization efforts.

Many organizations accelerate into cloud and AI initiatives without addressing foundational gaps. CloudBait Navigator provides a structured way to evaluate infrastructure, data posture, governance, security, and operational readiness in one clear view, helping leaders identify gaps early, pinpoint top risks, and clarify priorities.

CloudBait Navigator is built for business and technology leaders who need clarity before making high-impact decisions. The assessment is designed to be practical, lightweight, and focused on action rather than theory, serving as a strong starting point that can also complement deeper advisory engagements.

CloudBait Navigator offers a free assessment experience, with an optional Executive Brief available for leaders who want a board-ready summary and a 90-day action plan.

To access CloudBait Navigator, visit cloudbait.io.

About Hight Networks

Hight Networks is a technology advisory firm that helps organizations modernize infrastructure, reduce operating risk, and build durable operating models across cloud, data, and AI initiatives.

Media Contact

Hight Networks

[email protected]

Media Contact

Akili Hight, Hight Networks, 1 3234356830, [email protected], https://www.hightnetworks.com/

SOURCE Hight Networks