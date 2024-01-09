Hightower Completes Strategic Investment in Capital Management Group of New York

"Capital Management Group of New York has a reputation for creating sophisticated financial plans, and building lasting relationships, that help their clients meet their holistic wealth needs over the short and long term," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. Post this

"Capital Management Group of New York has a reputation for creating sophisticated financial plans, and building lasting relationships, that help their clients meet their holistic wealth needs over the short and long term," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "They are in a pivotal growth phase and Hightower can provide new opportunities for their business by providing additional capabilities aimed to enhance both the advisor and client experiences."

CMG is the fifth wealth manager formerly affiliated with an independent broker-dealer in which Hightower has made a strategic investment and successfully onboarded onto its network. With a range of value-added resources, including a national in-house trust company and a wholly owned CPA firm operating as a tax subsidiary offering high-end tax planning and preparation services, Hightower aims to create an environment for advisors to better align themselves with clients' needs and experience the next phase of independence for their businesses.

"Our decision to move to an RIA, from the independent broker-dealer space, was driven by our steadfast commitment to growth and serving our clients' evolving needs," said Thomas M. Mingone, Founder and Managing Partner of Capital Management Group. "Gaining access to Hightower's rich and robust suite of services and tools, combined with the deep knowledge and partnership within the community, will spearhead the next evolution of our business. We are confident we have found the right home for our practice."

The nationwide Hightower advisor community now comprises 138 advisory businesses in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Hightower offers a wide range of services for accelerating organic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll, and human resources. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also receive access to inorganic growth services such as sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for M&A transactions. As of September 30, 2023, Hightower's assets under management (AUM) were approximately $131 billion.

In the transaction, Capital Management Group was advised by William Blair & Company.

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial, and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations, and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size, and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

