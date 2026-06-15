Highwire, a Veriforce Company, Launches AI Findings to Improve Safety Inspection Data Quality and Reduce Administrative Work

Highwire, the Contractor Success platform for managing risk in capital project construction and operations, today announced the launch of AI Findings for Inspections, designed to help teams performing inspections capture jobsite observations faster.
BURLINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highwire, the Contractor Success platform for managing risk in capital project construction and operations, today announced the launch of AI Findings for Inspections, designed to help teams performing inspections capture jobsite observations faster by enabling users to speak directly into the Highwire Inspections mobile app.
From spoken observations, AI automatically generates structured, detailed inspections complete with categories and risk levels, eliminating time-consuming manual entry. Available for use in a traditional inspection workflow as well as when creating one-off findings, AI Findings for Inspections reduces the administrative burden while ensuring observations, conditions, and behaviors are documented in real time. The result is more efficient workflows, earlier identification of high-risk issues, and data-driven safety performance improvements across projects.
"Capturing detailed safety observations on an active worksite can be challenging because inspectors are often moving between tasks and have multiple, active operations around them," stated David Tibbetts, Chief Safety Officer, Highwire. "The right inspection tools drive real improvements in safety outcomes across every project. With AI Findings for Inspections, Highwire is empowering teams to quickly document findings, identify high-risk issues, and monitor corrective actions."
Highwire Inspections is part of Highwire's broader risk management suite, helping organizations improve safety outcomes, reduce incidents, and avoid costly delays on construction projects.
About Highwire
Highwire is the Contractor Success platform for owners, general contractors, and facilities managers. The world's most admired organizations, including Skanska, Avid Bioservices, and BOND, use Highwire to ensure their contractors deliver great work, on time and on budget, by collaborating with them to dynamically mitigate safety, financial, quality, and sustainability risks throughout every project lifecycle. Originally started as an internal risk assessment system at Harvard University, Highwire became an independent company championing the Contractor Success movement. In 2025, Highwire joined forces with Veriforce, a global leader in contractor management and supply chain risk solutions, expanding its impact and accelerating innovation across the built environment. www.highwire.com
Media Contact
Laurel Case, Highwire, +1 315-663-6780, [email protected], https://www.highwire.com/
SOURCE Highwire
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