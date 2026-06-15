Highwire, a Veriforce Company, Launches AI Findings to Improve Safety Inspection Data Quality and Reduce Administrative Work

"The right inspection tools drive real improvements in safety outcomes across every project. With AI Findings for Inspections, Highwire is empowering teams to quickly document findings, identify high-risk issues, and monitor corrective actions." - David Tibbetts, Chief Safety Officer, Highwire Post this

"Capturing detailed safety observations on an active worksite can be challenging because inspectors are often moving between tasks and have multiple, active operations around them," stated David Tibbetts, Chief Safety Officer, Highwire. "The right inspection tools drive real improvements in safety outcomes across every project. With AI Findings for Inspections, Highwire is empowering teams to quickly document findings, identify high-risk issues, and monitor corrective actions."

Highwire Inspections is part of Highwire's broader risk management suite, helping organizations improve safety outcomes, reduce incidents, and avoid costly delays on construction projects.

About Highwire

Highwire is the Contractor Success platform for owners, general contractors, and facilities managers. The world's most admired organizations, including Skanska, Avid Bioservices, and BOND, use Highwire to ensure their contractors deliver great work, on time and on budget, by collaborating with them to dynamically mitigate safety, financial, quality, and sustainability risks throughout every project lifecycle. Originally started as an internal risk assessment system at Harvard University, Highwire became an independent company championing the Contractor Success movement. In 2025, Highwire joined forces with Veriforce, a global leader in contractor management and supply chain risk solutions, expanding its impact and accelerating innovation across the built environment. www.highwire.com

Media Contact

Laurel Case, Highwire, +1 315-663-6780, [email protected], https://www.highwire.com/

SOURCE Highwire