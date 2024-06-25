Highwood Emissions Management and SAGA Wisdom Launch Best-in-Class Methane Education and Training Curriculum

The methane landscape is incredibly complex...we are proud to partner with SAGA to package the knowledge and experience of Highwood's world-class experts and deliver it in an accessible and engaging format to oil & gas professionals around the world. Post this

The courses cover themes such as the fundamentals of methane emissions, detection and quantification technologies, reconciliation, sources and mitigation options, regulations, voluntary initiatives and certifications, and more.

SAGA Wisdom's President, John Thompson, noted "The partnership between SAGA and Highwood is a natural fit because our organizations have alignment in our missions. Integrity, technical competency, and unparalleled customer support are the virtues and characteristics that define our brands. SAGA strives to deliver only masterclass-content and Highwood has this in spades, having already established themselves as the global leader in emissions education and training."

To celebrate the launch of our partnership and the methane curriculum, Highwood and SAGA are offering a special promotion. Contact us to learn more.

About Highwood Emissions Management

Highwood is a global leader in emissions management consulting and software for the oil & gas industry, with a particular focus on methane. We work with industry, governments, and innovators to tackle novel challenges in emissions management, develop policy and standards, and advise on technology deployment strategies.

For more information, visit the website: www.highwoodemissions.com

About SAGA Wisdom

SAGA Wisdom is a digital learning company tailored to those seeking continuing education within the energy industry. We maximize return-on-investment by offering cost effective, high quality and relevant content from today's experts, while optimizing efficiency and engagement using innovative technology and focusing on our customers' business needs.

For more information, visit the website: https://www.sagawisdom.com

Media Contact

Devin Harris, Highwood Emissions Management, 1 3062909703, [email protected], www.highwoodemissions.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Highwood Emissions Management