Highwood Emissions Management and SAGA Wisdom Launch Best-in-Class Methane Education and Training Curriculum

Highwood's world-class expertise in methane emissions is now available to oil and gas professionals via SAGA Wisdom's on-demand educational platform.
CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highwood Emissions Management ("Highwood") and SAGA Wisdom ("SAGA") today announced a partnership that enables on-demand access to the only best-in-class methane emissions education and training curriculum for oil & gas professionals.
The program fills a critical unmet industry need for high-quality and consistent methane training. Highwood's President, Thomas Fox, explained that more information is needed on this topic: "The methane landscape is incredibly complex, with rapidly evolving technologies, policies, standards, and stakeholder expectations. We are proud to partner with SAGA to package Highwood's world-class expertise and deliver it to oil & gas professionals around the world in an accessible and engaging format."
The courses cover themes such as the fundamentals of methane emissions, detection and quantification technologies, reconciliation, sources and mitigation options, regulations, voluntary initiatives and certifications, and more.
SAGA Wisdom's President, John Thompson, noted "The partnership between SAGA and Highwood is a natural fit because our organizations have alignment in our missions. Integrity, technical competency, and unparalleled customer support are the virtues and characteristics that define our brands. SAGA strives to deliver only masterclass-content and Highwood has this in spades, having already established themselves as the global leader in emissions education and training."
To celebrate the launch of our partnership and the methane curriculum, Highwood and SAGA are offering a special promotion. Contact us to learn more.
About Highwood Emissions Management
Highwood is a global leader in emissions management consulting and software for the oil & gas industry, with a particular focus on methane. We work with industry, governments, and innovators to tackle novel challenges in emissions management, develop policy and standards, and advise on technology deployment strategies.
For more information, visit the website: www.highwoodemissions.com
About SAGA Wisdom
SAGA Wisdom is a digital learning company tailored to those seeking continuing education within the energy industry. We maximize return-on-investment by offering cost effective, high quality and relevant content from today's experts, while optimizing efficiency and engagement using innovative technology and focusing on our customers' business needs.
For more information, visit the website: https://www.sagawisdom.com
Media Contact
Devin Harris, Highwood Emissions Management, 1 3062909703, [email protected], www.highwoodemissions.com
SOURCE Highwood Emissions Management
Share this article