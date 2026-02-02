Hikma Integrative Healthcare Introduces EXOMIND®, a Drug-Free, FDA-Cleared Treatment for Depression

EXOMIND represents a new era in mental health care — a drug-free, comfortable, and evidence-based option for patients who need hope beyond medication Post this

"Mental health is the number one health concern in America, with nearly one in five adults affected," said Dr. Aishah Suleiman at Hikma Integrative Healthcare. "There is a critical need for more effective, accessible treatment options. EXOMIND allows us to support patients in a comfortable, evidence-based way — especially those who have not responded well to medication."

EXOMIND is an evolution of Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), a clinically established technology used to treat MDD since 2008. ExoTMS® technology was specifically designed to enhance patient comfort while maintaining therapeutic effectiveness. Patients often describe the sensation during treatment as a gentle tapping on the scalp, with many finding the sessions relaxing.

"In our experience, over 90% of patients find EXOMIND treatments comfortable," Dr. Suleiman added. "On a pain scale of 0 to 10, patients rated the average discomfort at just 0.2, making it a highly tolerable alternative to antidepressant medications."

Clinical data further supports the effectiveness of EXOMIND. In a recent IRB-approved clinical trial, 83% of patients diagnosed with depression reported feeling less depressed three months after their final treatment, while 88% demonstrated improved mental wellbeing scores at the same follow-up interval.

"At Hikma Integrative Healthcare, we believe mental wellness is foundational to overall balance, confidence, and quality of life," said Dr. Suleiman. "EXOMIND represents a paradigm shift in how we empower patients to take control of their mental health — and that truly excites us."

EXOMIND therapy is now available at Hikma Integrative Healthcare for eligible adult patients diagnosed with MDD.

About Hikma Integrative Healthcare

Hikma Integrative Healthcare is a patient-centered medical practice dedicated to delivering innovative, evidence-based treatments. By integrating advanced medical technologies with compassionate care, Hikma empowers patients to achieve lasting health, balance, and wellbeing.

For more information about EXOMIND or to schedule a consultation, visit https://hikmahealthclinic.com or call 936-242-1589. To stay connected with Hikma Integrative Healthcare, follow us on Facebook and Instagram:https://www.facebook.com/hikmahealthcare/ | https://www.instagram.com/hikmahealthcare/

Media Contact

Monica Quintero, Hikma Integrative Healthcare, 1 936-242-1589, [email protected], hikmahealthclinic.com

SOURCE Hikma Integrative Healthcare