Hiline Adds Key Executives, Continues Growth and Expansion As the Company Receives Several Industry Awards

"I look forward to the impact Jesse and Meenal will have on helping Hiline better serve growth minded companies with their financial services needs," said Matt Gardner, CEO of Hiline. Post this

Garg, a licensed CPA, brings more than 20 years of global tax experience across multiple industries. She comes to Hiline from Zeni, a provider of AI bookkeeping solutions, where she served as Director of Tax. At Hiline, where she collaborates with clients to optimize tax savings and ensure compliance, Garg's experience will be instrumental in building out the company's strategy-led tax services.

These two executive hires come on the heels of Hiline's acquisition of Calculate in February, significantly strengthening the company's service portfolio through added talent and technology while also materially expanding its client base. Integrating Calculate's expertise with Hiline's existing team, technology, and comprehensive services across accounting, finance, tax, human resources, and payroll, has allowed the company to scale its operations, fortify its CFO and FP&A-led advisory services, and enhance service to clients through broadened industry and financial expertise.

"Hiline's tech-powered accounting approach and proactive tax planning has maximized financial savings for our company," says Jason Jahnel, president of New York-based software consulting and development firm Jahnel Group. "Hiline's expert team identified $1 million in R&D tax credits, which enabled us to reduce our annual taxable income by $1 million. Not only has this allowed us to keep our money in the business where we can put it to good use, their partnership has also saved us hundreds of hours, allowing us to concentrate on growing our core business."

As Hiline continues to challenge the traditional accounting firm model with its innovative FaaS offering, the industry has taken notice. Accounting Today recently named Hiline one of the "Best Firms for Technology" in 2024. The company was also recognized by The Woodard Report 's "2024 Top 50 Accounting Services Practice" Awards, which spotlight "practices that best embody the characteristics of top-tier performance—intentionality, specialization, efficiency, effectiveness, profitability, and scalability." In 2023, Inc. named Hiline to the "Inc. 5000 - Fastest Growing Private Companies in America."

"I am pleased to welcome both Jesse and Meenal to the Hiline team," said Matt Gardner, CEO of Hiline. "They are both top experts in their respective fields and I look forward to the impact they both will have on helping Hiline better serve growth minded companies with their financial services needs."

ABOUT HILINE

Hiline is a leading financial services firm that delivers scalable accounting, human resources, tax, and payroll services to growth-minded companies, small and midsize businesses and nonprofits. Created by industry veterans, Hiline combines human guidance with technology to help hundreds of organizations manage risk, improve outcomes, make better decisions, and ultimately achieve business goals faster. For more information, visit www.Hiline.co and follow Hiline on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kathy Gardner, RAISE Communications, 1 203-253-9531, [email protected]

SOURCE HILINE