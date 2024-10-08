Hiline Seals Partnership With Digits to Advance Accounting Industry

"We're entering a new phase, both for Hiline and the accounting industry as a whole," said Matt Gardner, CEO of Hiline. "By adopting Digits, we are providing our clients with cutting-edge AI technology that will drive significant value and operational improvements." Post this

Hiline began piloting Digits' AI technology over a year ago to understand its capabilities, its potential value for clients, and identify key areas of application. Although Hiline explored various AI solutions, it became clear from the outset that Digits offers game-changing technology. This year, Digits' proprietary double-entry bookkeeping models achieved an impressive 91% accuracy in transaction categorization, free from hallucinations, significantly surpassing the performance of generic models like GPT-4 and Llama.

"We're entering a new phase, both for Hiline and the accounting industry as a whole," said Matt Gardner, CEO of Hiline. "By adopting Digits, we are providing our clients with cutting-edge AI technology that will drive significant value and operational improvements."

Known for helping small business owners achieve financial peace of mind with a wide range of outsourced financial operations services, Hiline has always embraced technology to improve its clients' financial operations. This year, Hiline was the only accounting firm invited to attend CPA.com and AICPA's Executive Roundtable, where industry technology leaders—including Digits—recognized Hiline as a trusted partner in the evolution of accounting services.

"Hiline is positioning itself at the forefront of the next wave of technological advancements in accounting," said Eric Cohen, CPA, Hiline's Head of Technology. "This partnership marks an exciting step in elevating the quality and efficiency of our clients' financial operations."

Jeff Seibert, CEO of Digits, added, "Business owners are increasingly seeking AI-driven solutions, but many accounting firms are slow to adopt new technologies. Hiline has demonstrated its ability to effectively integrate and apply advanced tools in ways that truly transform their clients' financial operations. The real winner here is our customers."

THE POWER OF AI-DRIVEN ACCOUNTING

Real-time bookkeeping with expert oversight – Digits' AI-driven models book transactions in real time, while Hiline's financial experts review low-confidence entries and build schedules for the monthly close.

Enhanced security and collaboration – Digits offers 24/7 access to financial data stored with SOC2 Type II-compliant, multi-layered encryption tailored to each company. Hiline integrates client emails and task histories in one place, improving transparency and service management.

Comprehensive financial support – Digits surfaces real-time insights to business owners, while Hiline's FP&A team turns these insights into actionable strategies.

This partnership ensures that small business owners no longer have to navigate complex financial data on their own. Instead, they receive continuous support from a dedicated team that understands their goals and implements cutting-edge technology to drive their businesses forward.

AVAILABILITY

The integrated Digits-Hiline solution will be available to all Hiline clients starting October 15, 2024, offering a new approach to financial management that's as dynamic and adaptable as the businesses it serves.

For more information, visit Hiline and Digits.

ABOUT HILINE

Hiline provides comprehensive outsourced financial operations services for small businesses, combining advanced technology with expert human guidance. The Hiline platform delivers the full spectrum of accounting, bookkeeping, tax strategy, HR management, CFO services, and financial planning, allowing small business owners to focus on growth. Serving over 300 clients nationwide, Hiline scales its services to meet the evolving needs of growing companies. Our team of experienced finance professionals uses the world's best software to transform small business finances, making them manageable and strategic.

For more information, visit www.hiline.co.

ABOUT DIGITS

Founded in 2018, Digits is the leading AI-powered accounting platform, trusted by thousands of small businesses for its accounting solutions. Backed by $97.5M from Benchmark, GV, SoftBank, and others, Digits automates financial data gathering, bookkeeping and reconciliation, with specialized models for specific accounting tasks. Through its newly established Certified Partners Program, Digits is selectively partnering with accounting firms to make its solutions available to a broader range of business owners.

For more information, visit www.digits.com.

