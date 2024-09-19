Hiline Unveils New Brand to Empower Small Businesses With Strategic Financial Support

"Our rebrand is more than just a new look — it's a recommitment to being a trusted financial partner and empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses without getting bogged down in spreadsheets," said Matt Gardner, CEO and Co-Founder of Hiline. Post this

"Since our founding in 2016, we've witnessed firsthand how outdated financial practices can hold back innovative companies," said Matt Gardner, CEO and Co-Founder of Hiline. "Our rebrand is more than just a new look — it's a recommitment to being a trusted financial partner and empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses without getting bogged down in spreadsheets."

Hiline's core differentiators – People, Process, and Technology – work together to create a financial operations ecosystem (the HilineOS) that grows with the business.

People: Hiline's top-tier accountants specialize in various verticals and offer deep expertise and personalized, full-service financial support.

Process: Process requires a deep understanding of accounting complexities. Hiline has developed proven financial processes that adapt to each business' needs. From onboarding to ongoing support, Hiline's systems ensure efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.

Technology: Technology and AI play a crucial role in modern accounting. Hiline has extensively researched and tested the best software and tools on the market to make up the ultimate back-office financial stack for its clients.

As part of this focus, Hiline is launching a podcast, "Fiscally Awesome," hosted by Hiline's co-founder & CEO Matt Gardner. The podcast will feature insights from internal and external experts, focusing on key topics like building excellent finance operations for small businesses, thought leadership in financial management, and the role of technology in driving business growth.

"We wanted our new brand identity to be more personal and aligned with Hiline's commitment to providing a supportive environment where growth-minded companies can get the expertise and support they need to scale," said Jesse Boland, Hiline's VP of Growth. "Much like New York City's High Line, this transformation symbolizes our commitment to guiding small business owners to solid financial ground."

The rebrand follows recent strategic moves by Hiline, including two executive hires, Jesse Boland as VP of Growth and Meenal Garg, CPA as Head of Tax, and Hiline's February acquisition of Calculate, a NYC-based outsourced accounting and finance firm. Hiline's excellence in integrating technology into financial services has been recognized by industry accolades, including being named one of the "Best Firms for Technology" in 2024 by Accounting Today and receiving a spot on The Woodard Report's "2024 Top 50 Accounting Services Practice" list.

ABOUT HILINE

Hiline is a leading financial operations firm that delivers scalable accounting, human resources, tax, and payroll services to growth-minded companies, small and midsize businesses, and nonprofits. Created by industry veterans, Hiline combines human guidance with technology to help hundreds of organizations manage risk, improve outcomes, make better decisions, and ultimately achieve business goals faster. For more information, visit www.Hiline.co and follow Hiline on LinkedIn.

