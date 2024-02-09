Hill & Smith Inc. Names Dibyava Ghosh as new President/CEO

Ghosh 'perfect leader' as Hill & Smith Inc. continues to innovate in development of integrated and intelligent highway work zone safety systems.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hill & Smith, Inc., the leader in integrated and intelligent highway work zone safety systems, today announced that Dibyava Ghosh is its new president/CEO, succeeding Rose Mary Clyburn.
Ghosh has extensive leadership experience, including her most recent role as global managing director for IMI PLC's Industrial Automation business. She also previously held positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, supply chain management, operations, commercial, and P&L leadership at Parker Hannifin and Motorola.
Ghosh holds a Master of Science (MS) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
"Dibyava is the perfect leader for Hill & Smith Inc. as we continue to innovate in the development of integrated and intelligent highway work zone safety systems," said Denise Beachy, group president at Hill & Smith PLC, parent company of Hill & Smith Inc. "We thank Rose Mary for her contribution over the past year."
Ghosh assumed responsibility as president/CEO Thurs., Feb. 8.
With headquarters in the United Kingdom and more than a century and a half of history, Hill & Smith PLC is a leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of products for the construction and infrastructure industries. In 2008, Hill & Smith PLC formed Hill & Smith Inc. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Hill & Smith Inc. is dedicated to advancing roadside safety, work zone safety, and smart work zones in the United States. For additional information, visit http://www.HillandSmith.com.
