Hill & Smith Inc. Names Dibyava Ghosh as new President/CEO

Ghosh 'perfect leader' as Hill & Smith Inc. continues to innovate in development of integrated and intelligent highway work zone safety systems.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hill & Smith, Inc., the leader in integrated and intelligent highway work zone safety systems, today announced that Dibyava Ghosh is its new president/CEO, succeeding Rose Mary Clyburn.

Ghosh has extensive leadership experience, including her most recent role as global managing director for IMI PLC's Industrial Automation business. She also previously held positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, supply chain management, operations, commercial, and P&L leadership at Parker Hannifin and Motorola.