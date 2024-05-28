Hillcrest Beer, Wine & Deli on the Golden Mile Readies to Celebrate 35 Years in 2024

Business has been a rewarding and fulfilling journey

FREDERICK, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Almost 35 years ago, current owner Archana Gupta decided to buy the existing Hillcrest Beer, Wine & Deli. She was totally new to the business but had lots of willingness to work hard and realize the American dream! This was the first time Archana came across the word 'Deli' and was not quite sure what it meant much less what it involved. You see, she was a fresh immigrant from India and was not quite well versed in life in the United States.

Well mistakes were made but she continued to push forward. Being young and a woman of color, Archana faced several challenges but she used those to learn and grow. Even when she did not know that much about business and Operations, Archana was pretty decent with people skills. She decided to run her business as part of the community and provide best customer service to every person who walked in. This business helped her raise three wonderful children all of whom worked at the store during holidays and after school.

Fast forward, she enjoyed this journey along with her father-in-law fondly well known as 'PAPA or POPS'. So many years later as she reminisces today, Archana is very proud to say that this has been a rewarding and fulfilling journey. This business provided her opportunities and resources to give back to the lovely Frederick community through fund raisings, community giving events and simply helping those who fell on hard times. Archana enjoyed being part of the Frederick Chamber of Commerce that has helped this once small sleepy town evolve into a vibrant and diverse community.

Thank you Frederick for making us part of your growth!

