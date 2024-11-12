Hilliards Chocolates Honors 100th Anniversary With New Holiday Gift Collection To Raise Funds & Awareness For The Alzheimer's Association

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Hilliards Chocolates has introduced the Alzheimer's Sweet Memories Collection, a holiday gift line dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association. Created in memory of former co-owner Charles C. McCarthy, this collection features classic confections, with proceeds supporting Alzheimer's care, research, and advocacy efforts.

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hilliards Chocolates, a fourth-generation, family-run chocolate company, is marking its 100th anniversary by launching a heartfelt initiative: the Alzheimer's Sweet Memories Collection. This special holiday gift line will raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

For Hilliards Chocolates, the Alzheimer's Association partnership is a tribute to former co-owner Charles C. McCarthy, who led the company with his wife Judy from 1981 until 2021 after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In honor of Charlie and in celebration of the company's centennial, Hilliards created these new confections, turning this business milestone into an opportunity to give back to a cause close to the family's heart.

"Alzheimer's has touched our family profoundly, as my father Charlie McCarthy, a driving force behind the success of our company, suffered from early on-set Alzheimer's," explained Maegan Dec, President of Hilliards Chocolates and a great grand-daughter of the company's founders. "We are heartfelt in our desire to make our year-long fundraising campaign a success and look forward to contributing to the fight against this disease."

The Alzheimer's Sweet Memories Collection includes the Sweet Memories Tin, Charlie Bars, and the 1924 Basket. Handcrafted with love, these offerings are a tribute to family and tradition and offer holiday shoppers a delicious way to give a chocolate gift that gives back..

To create the Sweet Memories Tin, Hilliards delved into their recipe vault to assemble an assortment of their most treasured chocolates. From the Old Fashioned to the Honey Almond Nougatine, Hilliards Sweet Memories Tin is a journey back in time to the roaring 1920's, when Hilliards was founded. Beautifully featured in a vintage keepsake tin, the 15 piece originals assortment includes classic chocolates that have stood the test of time. $5 from every Sweet Memories Tin sold will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Wrapped in Hilliards signature blue stripes, The Charlie Bar is a delicious pure rich dark chocolate bar with fresh roasted California almonds, and a dash of sea salt. Sold individually and in a pack of five, for every bar sold $1 will go to the Alzheimer's Association.

The 1924 Basket features Hilliards Sweet Memories Tin and Charlie Bars plus fresh roasted Cashews, Almond Toffee Crunch, Non Pareils, Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, a Hilliards mug and cutting board. For every 1924 Basket sold, $8 will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Hilliards Chocolates offers holiday shoppers the chance to make their gifts more meaningful by supporting a worthy cause. The Alzheimer's Sweet Memories Collection is available at Hilliards Chocolates retail stores in North Easton, Mansfield, and Norwell, Massachusetts, by calling 1-800-286-8533, and ordering online at http://www.hilliardscandy.com.

About Hilliards Chocolates

Hilliards Chocolates, founded in 1924, is among New England's premier artisan chocolate makers. Known for its commitment to quality, Hilliards handcrafts its confections using only the finest ingredients. With a blend of classic recipes and innovative treats, Hilliards continues to delight customers, carrying on a family legacy that spans four generations. For more information visit http://www.hilliardscandy.com.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization focused on Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Its mission is to end Alzheimer's and other dementias by advancing research, promoting early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Hilliards Chocolates partnership with the Alzheimer's Association aims to raise awareness and funds throughout 2024.

Media Contact

Jenny Mohan, Hilliards Chocolates, 8457065322, [email protected], https://www.hilliardscandy.com/

SOURCE Hilliards Chocolates