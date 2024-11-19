Hillside Apartment Hotel in Ukraine Specifies Penetron Technology for Durable Concrete Protection

Unaffected by climatic conditions and groundwater levels, PENETRON ADMIX provides a self-healing capability that seals any future microcracks for the service life of the concrete. This virtually eliminates any water-related maintenance work on the below-grade concrete structures. Post this

A residential complex with panoramic views of the historic center of Lviv, PRAUD Select comprises an apartment-hotel (with furnished, extended stay units), commercial areas, and an underground parking garage (97 spots). The six-floor apartment hotel has 42 units available in 1-3-bedroom layouts, a reception area, a coworking space, and a restaurant. The ground floor features retail shops and a restaurant.

"Because of the hillside location of the construction site, the engineering solutions required for reliable water drainage and waterproofing of the below-grade structures demanded careful attention," explains Olga Vorona, Director of Penetron Ukraine. "Penetron Ukraine worked closely with the general contractor to provide a durable waterproofing solution for the hotel's below-grade concrete basement structures."

PENETRON ADMIX SB, in pre-measured soluble bags, was added to the concrete mix during batching. The PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete mix was used for the foundation slab and the below-grade perimeter walls of the parking garage to ensure waterproof below-grade and ground level concrete structures.

"PENETRON ADMIX was chosen thanks to ease of dosage (1 bag/yard), durable packaging (pails rather than cardboard boxes), technical support, and most importantly, competitive pricing," adds Olga Vorona.

Once added to the mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB quickly becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix. By activating the growth of an insoluble crystalline network in the microcracks, pores and capillaries found in concrete, the admixture reduces permeability. This decreased concrete permeability effectively blocks water penetration and the related effects of deterioration for the service life of the concrete, even under the hydrostatic pressures encountered in Klepariv.

"Unaffected by climatic conditions and groundwater levels, PENETRON ADMIX provides a self-healing capability that seals any future microcracks for the service life of the concrete," adds Olga Vorona. "This virtually eliminates any water-related maintenance work on the below-grade concrete structures."

