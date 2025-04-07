Hillstrong Group Security Appoints William Noto as CRO to Accelerate SaaS-Powered Operational Risk Intelligence Platform

"William's arrival marks Hillstrong's bold step into the future of operational risk intelligence—a SaaS platform that empowers industrial resilience." — Roger Hill, CEO, Hillstrong Group Security Post this

"William's arrival marks Hillstrong's bold step into the future of operational risk intelligence—a SaaS platform that empowers industrial resilience," said Roger Hill, CEO of Hillstrong Group Security. "His success in turning complex risks into revenue wins at Claroty and Fortinet, combined with his CISSP mastery, makes him the ideal leader to scale our ORI platform and deliver transformative value to clients and investors."

Most recently, Noto served as VP of Solution Marketing at Claroty, where he aligned enterprise risk strategies with cloud and cybersecurity giants such as AWS, ServiceNow, and CrowdStrike. At Fortinet, his leadership spurred a 77% year-over-year growth in OT security revenues. During his tenure at GE, he secured a decade-long risk management contract for a major wind farm operator and launched WindSCADA Secure Edition, tripling sales with NERC CIP-compliant solutions.

"I'm energized to join Hillstrong and spearhead its SaaS-driven ORI growth," said Noto. "With my background in risk architecture, sales enablement, and digital transformation, I'm here to build a platform that not only mitigates operational risks but also redefines how industries thrive in a high-stakes world—positioning Hillstrong as a game-changer."

Hillstrong's platform offers real-time risk monitoring, compliance automation, and actionable threat intelligence through a cloud-native, subscription-based model. Noto's leadership will accelerate Hillstrong's transition from high-touch consulting to a scalable, enterprise-grade solution with global reach.

