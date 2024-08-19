Hillstrong Group Security Welcomes Chuck Tommey as Founding Partner!

"Chuck's extensive knowledge and leadership in OT cybersecurity make him an invaluable addition to our team, Chuck will help shape our strategic direction and drive the development of cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients." Post this

"Chuck's extensive knowledge and leadership in OT cybersecurity make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Roger Hill, Founding Senior Partner of Hillstrong Group Security. "As a Founding Partner, Chuck will help shape our strategic direction and drive the development of cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. His insights and vast experience will be instrumental in advancing Hillstrong's mission to protect critical infrastructure and ensure operational resilience."

Chuck will be actively involved in continuing Hillstrong's success and endeavoring to expand its presence even further in the global OT cybersecurity market. He will leverage his expertise to build strong partnerships and enhance the company's service offerings. His addition marks a significant step forward in Hillstrong's mission to provide world-class global cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of the manufacturing sector.

Chuck Tommey expressed his enthusiasm about joining Hillstrong Group Security, stating, "I am excited to join Hillstrong as a founding partner and collaborate with a talented team dedicated to securing industrial environments. Together, we will focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients through innovative strategies and solutions that address the complex challenges of OT cybersecurity."

About Hillstrong Group Security:

Hillstrong Group Security is a leader in OT cybersecurity, offering tailored, customized solutions to enhance the security and resilience of industrial control systems in manufacturing environments. With a focus on pragmatic approaches and high-touch relationships, Hillstrong delivers comprehensive security strategies that scale for global businesses. Their solutions and services accelerate the execution of global security programs, ensuring operational resilience and protection against evolving threats.

