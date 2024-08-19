Hillstrong Group Security Welcomes Chuck Tommey as Founding Partner!

Hillstrong Group Security is excited to announce Chuck Tommey as a founding partner, effective August 19, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. With extensive experience in industrial cybersecurity, Chuck will help drive Hillstrong's mission to deliver innovative OT security solutions to global manufacturing companies. His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in advancing the company's commitment to enhancing the security posture of its clients.
ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hillstrong Group Security, a leading provider of global operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce that Chuck Tommey is joining the company as a Founding Partner. With decades of experience in cybersecurity and a long-established record of achievements and leadership, Chuck will play a crucial role in driving Hillstrong's mission to deliver innovative, comprehensive OT security solutions to global manufacturing companies.
Chuck brings a wealth of expertise in industrial cybersecurity, having served in key positions across various sectors. His deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by manufacturing and industrial operations aligns perfectly with Hillstrong's commitment to enhancing its clients' security postures.
"Chuck's extensive knowledge and leadership in OT cybersecurity make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Roger Hill, Founding Senior Partner of Hillstrong Group Security. "As a Founding Partner, Chuck will help shape our strategic direction and drive the development of cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. His insights and vast experience will be instrumental in advancing Hillstrong's mission to protect critical infrastructure and ensure operational resilience."
Chuck will be actively involved in continuing Hillstrong's success and endeavoring to expand its presence even further in the global OT cybersecurity market. He will leverage his expertise to build strong partnerships and enhance the company's service offerings. His addition marks a significant step forward in Hillstrong's mission to provide world-class global cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of the manufacturing sector.
Chuck Tommey expressed his enthusiasm about joining Hillstrong Group Security, stating, "I am excited to join Hillstrong as a founding partner and collaborate with a talented team dedicated to securing industrial environments. Together, we will focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients through innovative strategies and solutions that address the complex challenges of OT cybersecurity."
About Hillstrong Group Security:
Hillstrong Group Security is a leader in OT cybersecurity, offering tailored, customized solutions to enhance the security and resilience of industrial control systems in manufacturing environments. With a focus on pragmatic approaches and high-touch relationships, Hillstrong delivers comprehensive security strategies that scale for global businesses. Their solutions and services accelerate the execution of global security programs, ensuring operational resilience and protection against evolving threats.
For more information about Hillstrong Group Security and its services, please visit
Media Contact
Roger Hill, Hillstrong Group Securtity, 1 4048054679, [email protected], https://hillstrongsecurity.com
SOURCE Hillstrong Group Securtity
Share this article