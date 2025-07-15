Hillstrong Launches Resilion.io -- An AI Execution Engine Purpose-Built for OT Cybersecurity

"It's the platform we needed to run OT security as a business system — not just plan it on paper." — Roger Hill, CEO of Hillstrong Post this

From Strategy to Execution: The Next Evolution in OT Security

Resilion.io is the first platform built specifically to help OT security teams assess, build, and manage cybersecurity programs as an ongoing operational function — not a one-time project.

"Most tools stop at visibility — they show you the gaps but don't help you close them. Resilion replaces static roadmaps and spreadsheets with a platform that runs the program: guiding execution, tracking performance, and proving real outcomes. If you've ever had to scale security across 2 or 200 sites, you know how badly this is needed."

— Roger Hill, CEO of Hillstrong

How Resilion.io Works

1. Assess:

AI ingests and baselines existing artifacts — policies, procedures, audit results — then surfaces real gaps and models impact using an inference-driven BIA and tiering engine.

2. Build:

Generates missing governance artifacts, standards, and workflows tailored to business context. Converts strategy into live, automated execution engines with built-in evidence tracking.

3. Manage:

Provides dynamic dashboards, predictive risk modeling, vendor control tracking, and board-ready reporting — helping leaders tie control effectiveness to ROI and business impact.

"This isn't another dashboard," added Hill. "It's the system we always needed to actually run security, not just plan it. It's the platform we needed to run OT security as a business system — not just plan it on paper."

Market-Proven Need, Field-Tested Foundation

Resilion.io is built from the ground up with real-world OT feedback. Design partners — including a global coatings manufacturer, a municipal utility, and a power-sector OEM — validated the need and shaped the product from UI to workflow logic.

The Hillstrong team includes veterans from GE, Rockwell, Siemens, Fortinet, Claroty, and leading healthcare and energy providers — with a track record of building OT security programs post-Stuxnet and scaling them globally.

"Resilion delivers what OT and cybersecurity teams need: clarity, simplicity, and momentum. Its intuitive onboarding, visual dashboards, and isolated AI help turn unstructured data into secure, site-specific insights. With risk dashboards, role clarity, and maturity tracking, it bridges usability with real execution, helping us scale with confidence."

— Raul Dusa, Cybersecurity Manager, Stepan Company

Why Now?

Regulators are raising the bar. Boards are demanding proof, not promises. And AI makes it possible to automate what once took hundreds of hours of manual consulting. Most organizations still run OT security through Word docs and SharePoint folders — Resilion.io is designed to replace that status quo with a live, accountable execution engine.

"We're not trying to replace consultants or detection platforms," said William Noto, Hillstrong's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're giving OT leaders the system that makes strategy stick and scale."

Availability

For inquiries, partnership opportunities, or a personalized demo, visit www.hillstrongsecurity.com or email [email protected]

About Hillstrong

Hillstrong's mission is to deliver resilient, scalable OT cybersecurity execution. We turn fragmented spreadsheets and advisory reports into a living, managed program, closing the loop between risk awareness and verifiable action.

Media Contact

Inquiry, Hillstrong Group Security, Inc., 1 (844) 445-5477, [email protected], https://hillstrongsecurity.com/

