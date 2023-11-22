Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Implements LFC biodigester as Food Waste Solution

Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced that it has successfully installed an LFC-200 biodigester at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. The LFC-200 biodigester can digest up to 360 kg of food waste per day.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced that it has successfully installed an LFC-200 biodigester at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. The LFC-200 biodigester can digest up to 360 kg of food waste per day.

Hilton Jumeirah hotel features a private beach located at the JBR walk. The hotel has 12 award-winning restaurants, a health club and a spa with an idyllic beachfront location, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah recognizes the importance of implementing a sustainable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective solution for managing food waste.

After conducting extensive evaluations of various waste management alternatives, including dehydrators, composters, and other biodigesters, the resort's sustainability team headed by Executive Chef Steven Smalley concluded that the LFC biodigester was the right solution. The LFC® biodigester is an aerobic digester that uses microorganisms to break down food waste. The decision was guided by several key factors, including the machine's remarkably low operating costs, advanced data analytics including reporting of carbon footprint, fault reporting capabilities, and its unmatched ability to digest organic waste continuously and efficiently.

The LFC-200 biodigester for Hilton Dubai Jumeirah was commissioned on June 1, 2023. The machine was installed in their garbage room where food waste from their twelve on-premise restaurants is disposed of and so far over 20,000 kg of food waste has been diverted from landfill. The installation of the LFC-200 biodigester at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah underscores the resort's unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. By embracing this advanced organic waste management solution, the resort not only reduces its ecological footprint but also aligns itself with UAE and global sustainability goals to reduce business carbon emissions and sending of waste to landfill.

