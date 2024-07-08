Hilton Expands Multi-Brand Footprint with New Dual-Flag Hotel in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

"We're delighted to open The Ellie Beach Resort and offer business and leisure travelers visiting Myrtle Beach an innovative and high-quality lodging experience," said Jan McCormick, general manager, The Ellie Beach Resort and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront. Post this

"We're delighted to open The Ellie Beach Resort and offer business and leisure travelers visiting Myrtle Beach an innovative and high-quality lodging experience," said Jan McCormick, general manager, The Ellie Beach Resort and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront. "Blending these two award-winning brands and their signature, yet unique, identities under one resort complex further propels our commitment to providing quality accommodations to meet a wide variety of styles, travel needs and desired price points."

The multi-brand concept provides larger and enhanced communal areas and amenities compared to the standard for a standalone property, benefiting both business and leisure travelers. The oceanfront resort has a vast range of comforts, including two on-site restaurants, Ocean Blue Restaurant and Southern Tide Bar & Grille. Recreational options include six pools and three waterslides, direct access to the beach and Springmaid Pier, mini-golf course, sport courts, and 24-hour fitness centers. Additionally, the hotel offers 38,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

The property, owned by Singerman Real Estate and managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality, is located at 3200 S Ocean Blvd. and boasts 452 rooms, consisting of 238 Ellie Beach Resort rooms and suites and 214 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton rooms and suites. Conveniently situated on Springmaid Beach, the hotel offers guests easy access to Springmaid Pier, Myrtle Beach State Park, water sports, golf courses, The Market Common and Broadway at the Beach.

The Ellie Beach Resort, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program with nearly 190 million members for Hilton's 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

