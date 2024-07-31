Hilton Garden Inn Orlando International Drive North Completes Full Renovation

"The renovations started and finished with our guests in mind to ensure we are the hotel of choice for travelers visiting Orlando." Post this

At Hilton Garden Inn Orlando International Drive North, guests can enjoy an array of premium amenities designed for both business and leisure travelers. Stay connected with complimentary WiFi throughout the hotel and maintain your fitness routine in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Start your day with a delicious cooked-to-order breakfast, and savor shareable plates for dinner. With 1,150 sq ft of flexible meeting space, we are perfect for your business needs. Unwind in our inviting outdoor pool and whirlpool spa or relax by the poolside fire pit with a refreshing drink from the Tiki bar. Each guest room features our signature bedding with fresh, white duvets and crisp linens, and an in-room "hospitality center" complete with a mini fridge, microwave, and coffee maker for your convenience.

Nestled at 5877 American Way, the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando International Drive North offers unparalleled convenience for guests visiting Universal Orlando® Resort. Ideally located just off International Drive, the hotel provides seamless access to Interstate 4 and is mere minutes from the city's premier attractions, vibrant shopping, diverse dining, and exciting entertainment options. And the best part? You don't have to leave your furry friend behind. Bring your dog along and explore all that Orlando has to offer – pets are always welcome at our hotel.

Hilton Garden Inn Orlando International Drive North is owned and operated by Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, a hotel management & development company. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, Inc., owns and operates hotels throughout Western New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' group of award-winning hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit http://www.hiltongardenorlando.com or call +1 407.363.9332

Buffalo Lodging Associates

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels in New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Ontario. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Garden Inn

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations and modern amenities for an experience that is simply on another level. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand's goal to make each guest's stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. With more than 1,000 hotels in 62 countries and territories around the world, the brand ensures today's busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Garden Inn by booking at hgi.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Garden Inn at stories.hilton.com/hgi, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact

Connie Roberts, Buffalo Lodging Associates, 7168789319, [email protected], www.buffalolodging.com

SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates