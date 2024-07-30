Hilton Head Island's Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort named 2024 "Golf Resort of the Year"

"This means a great deal to us considering all of the other spectacular golf resorts, not only on Hilton Head Island but across the entire state of South Carolina and beyond," said Brad Marra, Chief Operating Officer, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort. Post this

Destinations and golf resorts across North America, the Caribbean and Latin America were honored in the Americas section of the 24th edition of the annual IAGTO Awards – the golf tourism industry's "Oscars."

Voted for by tour operator members of global golf tourism industry organization IAGTO, the awards recognize the outstanding service provided by golf resorts and golf destinations during the past year. The IAGTO Americas Awards were announced at the IAGTO North America Convention.

"It is an honor for us at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort to be recognized as one of two Golf Resorts of the Year in the USA by IAGTO," said Brad Marra, Chief Operating Officer, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort. "This means a great deal to us considering all of the other spectacular golf resorts, not only on Hilton Head Island but across the entire state of South Carolina and beyond. We value the life-long relationships we have built with others in the industry and appreciate the willingness to work together to make the love of golf the strongest it's been in history."

Announcing the seven winners of the most prestigious awards in golf tourism at the Opening Address of NAC, Peter Walton, Chief Executive of IAGTO, said: "Golf tour operators responsible for 90% of all international golf tourism organised travel have once again focused worldwide attention on a handful of suppliers and destinations that delivered the best possible experience to their golf travelling clients over the past 12 months."

The Americas Awards follow the announcement of IAGTO's Asia Pacific Awards in March and European and African Awards in May.

The winners in the Americas region are:

North American Golf Destination of the Year: CALIFORNIA

Caribbean Golf Destination of the Year: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Latin American Golf Destination of the Year: ARGENTINA

Golf Resort of the Year: PALMETTO DUNES OCEANFRONT RESORT

Golf Resort of the Year: NEMACOLIN

Golf Resort of the Year: MAYAKOBA RESORT

Golf Resort of the Year: PUNTACANA RESORT

About IAGTO & IAGTO Awards

Established in 1997, IAGTO is the global trade organization of the golf tourism industry, and has 2345 members in 95 countries including 667 golf tour operator members in 69 countries, which are responsible for more than 90% of golf vacation packages sold worldwide and which collectively have annual sales of over US $2.5 billion. IAGTO runs three annual conventions spanning the globe, with events in Europe, North America and Asia, along with regular Destination Conventions. IAGTO established the International Golf Travel Writers Association in 2000, the year in which the first prestigious annual IAGTO Awards also took place.

About Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is a 2,000-acre resort destination located in the middle of Hilton Head Island, S.C., bounded by 3 miles of Atlantic Ocean beach on one side and a sheltered Intracoastal Waterway marina on the other. Named in the top 25 World's Best Family Getaways by Travel + Leisure, the resort features vacation home and villa rentals, three world-class golf courses, an award-winning tennis and pickleball center, an 11-mile inland salt-water lagoon system for kayaking and fishing, and Hilton Head Outfitters for bike rentals, canoes, kayaks, fishing, beach rentals and retail shopping. The Mediterranean-style Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina, Hilton Head Island's largest deep-water marina, located right across from Palmetto Dunes, features waterfront shopping and dining and a wide variety of charters, including nature cruises, dolphin tours, fireworks tours and fishing. For information about activities or reservations, please call 877-567-6513 or visit www.palmettodunes.com.

