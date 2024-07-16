Hilton Hotels Dropped By Buy From A Black Woman Over Racist Treatment

"Our community deserves better, and we cannot in good conscience continue to support a company that does not uphold the values of respect, inclusion and equity." Post this

"We have been using Hilton Hotels for the Inspire Tour since its inception in 2021, and to experience such blatant racism is both shocking and disheartening. Our community deserves better, and we cannot in good conscience continue to support a company that does not uphold the values of respect, inclusion and equity," said Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.

The decision to cancel all Hilton Hotels & Resorts reservations and boycott the chain going forward reflects our commitment to standing against racism and ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all.

"We are disappointed by Hilton Hotel's handling of this issue and urge them to address these systemic problems within their organization. Our doors are open to discussing how we can move forward and work together to ensure that such incidents do not occur again," Porcher continued.

Buy From A Black Woman will be making alternative arrangements for lodging for the remaining Washington, D.C. and Toronto, Ontario stops of the Inspire Tour, and we will continue to partner with businesses that align with our values of diversity, equity, and inclusion. For more information, please contact:

Nikki Porcher

Founder

Buy From A Black Woman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 480-420-6810

About Buy From A Black Woman

Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.

Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.

