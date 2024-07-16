Hilton Hotels Dropped By Buy From A Black Woman Over Racist Treatment

Nonprofit organization Buy From A Black Woman to Boycott Hilton Hotels and Resorts following a racist incident at Tulsa Club Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.
ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to a racist incident at Tulsa Club Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, and Hilton corporate's inadequate handling of the matter, Buy From A Black Woman will no longer be utilizing Hilton Hotels and Resorts. Effective immediately, Buy From A Black Woman will cancel all future reservations with Hilton Hotels and Resorts, including those made for the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour.
Since 2020, Buy From A Black Woman has relied on Hilton Hotels and Resorts for our members and participants during the Inspire Tour and other events. However, the recent incident at Tulsa Club Hotel has prompted a reevaluation of this relationship. The incident involved overtly racist behavior experienced by our team, and the lack of appropriate response from Hilton Hotels and Resorts' corporate offices has further exacerbated the situation.
"We have been using Hilton Hotels for the Inspire Tour since its inception in 2021, and to experience such blatant racism is both shocking and disheartening. Our community deserves better, and we cannot in good conscience continue to support a company that does not uphold the values of respect, inclusion and equity," said Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.
The decision to cancel all Hilton Hotels & Resorts reservations and boycott the chain going forward reflects our commitment to standing against racism and ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all.
"We are disappointed by Hilton Hotel's handling of this issue and urge them to address these systemic problems within their organization. Our doors are open to discussing how we can move forward and work together to ensure that such incidents do not occur again," Porcher continued.
Buy From A Black Woman will be making alternative arrangements for lodging for the remaining Washington, D.C. and Toronto, Ontario stops of the Inspire Tour, and we will continue to partner with businesses that align with our values of diversity, equity, and inclusion. For more information, please contact:
Nikki Porcher
Founder
Buy From A Black Woman
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 480-420-6810
About Buy From A Black Woman
Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.
Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.
Media Contact
Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman, 1 480-420-6810, [email protected], https://www.buyfromablackwoman.org/
SOURCE Buy From A Black Woman
