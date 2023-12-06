Hilton Pensacola Beach Gets Into the Holiday Spirit by Hosting Its First Grinch-Themed Brunch -- aka Grunch!

The sold-out event included 200 attendees, adults and kids alike, enjoying a scrumptious buffet, with more than a dash of whimsy on the side. Post this

"We hope guests of our inaugural Grunch enjoyed this unique, creative and cheerful holiday experience," said Terry Branch, general manager of the picturesque Hilton Pensacola Beach. "No one is stealing Christmas this year, because that mean Mr. Grinch was too distracted by our delicious Grunch!"

On the Grunch menu were green eggs and ham, omelets, grits, potatoes, bacon, sausage, French toast, fruit kabobs, pancakes, salad, mac and cheese, chicken fingers, pigs in a blanket, tater tots, roast "beast," seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, and breads. Grunchers had to save plenty of room for the Grinch Dessert Station, a massive spread loaded with green cotton candy, Grinch cakes, cookies, candy, hot cocoa and more.

Grunch is set to become an annual tradition at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, located at 12 Via De Luna Drive in Pensacola Beach. Due to the great response to the inaugural event, the property is looking to open more spots next year for the one and only Grunch! For more information on the Hilton Pensacola Beach or to book a stay, visit hiltonpensacolabeach.com.

