Hilton Pensacola Beach Unveils $11 Million in Renovations to Lobby, Front Desk, Award-Winning Restaurants, Bars and More

Front Desk: A visually captivating 6-by-20-foot backlit LED screen immerses guests in a vibrant display of color and motion, leaving an immediate and lasting impression.

Lobby: Brand-new floors and a wood-slat design feature add warmth and sophistication. Thoughtfully curated furniture invites guests to relax and socialize in style. New 55-inch display monitors add to the digital sophistication.

Sal De Mar and Pool Deck: The hotel's beach bar and pool deck have undergone a remarkable transformation, now showcasing pristine pavers that enhance the overall allure of these welcoming outdoor areas. Whether lounging by the pool or sipping cocktails by the bar, guests can revel in the refined atmosphere and soak up the sun in style.

Salt and Lobby Bar: The hotel's signature restaurant, Salt, is already racking up accolades, and guests are raving about the newly revamped lobby bar as well. An enhanced sound system ensures that every moment is accompanied by the right soundtrack, at just the right volume, creating an immersive culinary experience.

Breakfast Buffet: Technological enhancements allow guests to enjoy freshly prepared breakfast options at ideal temperatures.

"With all of these extraordinary improvements and upgrades, we've truly raised the bar at Hilton Pensacola Beach when it comes to providing guests with an exceptional and unforgettable experience," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels.

Added Terry Branch, General Manager of the property: "From the captivating backlit LED screen at the front desk to our food-and-beverage upgrades to our stunning lobby and pool deck, every aspect has been considered with simple elegance and modern comfort in mind."

Guests are welcome to check out the changes anytime, and no stay is required — Salt and the hotel's Luna Fine Art Gallery are open to the public.

Hilton Pensacola Beach is located at 12 Via De Luna Drive, Pensacola Beach. Call 850-916-2999 or visit hiltonpensacolabeach.com for reservations and more information.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

