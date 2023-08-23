Hilton San Diego Bayfront Announces New General Manager, Shaun Robinson and Executive Chef, Douglas Dalisa

General Manager Shaun Robinson will now oversee the 1,190-room property and Executive Chef Douglas Dalisa will oversee all Hilton Bayfront dining outlets, banquets and catering.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 1,190-room Hilton San Diego Bayfront announced the appointment of Shaun Robinson to general manager and Douglas Dalisa to executive chef of the bayfront hotel featuring more than 165,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, four food and beverage outlets and a convenient location to the San Diego Convention Center. In his new role, Robinson will ensure that Hilton San Diego Bayfront maintains its excellent reputation in providing purposeful and passionate customer service while continuing to enhance the guest experience for leisure, business and group travelers. In his new position, chef Dalisa will oversee and elevate all dining outlets at Hilton San Diego Bayfront including Hudson and Nash, Odysea, The Pool Club and The Cannery Market & Supply, as well as banquets and catering.

General Manager Shaun Robinson

With more than 40 years of extensive experience in the hospitality industry, Robinson brings a wealth of knowledge and management expertise to the property. Throughout his tenure with Hilton, Robinson has held a number of leadership roles including general manager at several Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties including, Hilton Anaheim, Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa, Doubletree by Hilton San Diego/Del Mar and Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas. He's also held a variety of other executive leadership roles from resident manager to director of catering in hotels across San Diego, Irvine, Minneapolis and Beverly Hills. While at Hilton Anaheim, he oversaw a $100M renovation project, transforming the 1,574-room hotel into a state-of-the-art destination.

"We're thrilled to welcome Shaun to our team," said Tracy Walker, Area Vice President, Operations West, Hilton. "His four decades of leadership and success – particularly his substantial experience with Hilton Hotels & Resorts – makes him an incredibly valuable addition to our team, and we are excited for him to further elevate Hilton San Diego Bayfront's award-winning reputation."

Executive Chef Douglas Dalisa

Similarly, chef Dalisa brings 30 years of culinary experience to the property. He previously held a number of leadership roles including executive chef and director of culinary operations at several hotels and establishments throughout California including Paradise Point Resort & Spa, The French Gourmet, and the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. Throughout his career, Dalisa has managed culinary operations ranging from large resort and convention properties to boutique hotels and fine dining restaurants. Chef Dalisa's culinary approach blends his Italian roots with a global culinary perspective, his avid traveling enriching his culinary repertoire with inspiration from diverse cultures and innovative concepts across the globe.

"Chef Dalisa's extensive expertise will continue to build upon and further elevate Hilton San Diego Bayfront's culinary experiences across the board," said Shaun Robinson, general manager, Hilton San Diego Bayfront. "The breadth of his knowledge will advance our mission of making Hudson & Nash a waterfront staple in San Diego, as well as creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that makes our property a top choice in San Diego for travelers, events, meetings and conventions and more."

Hilton San Diego Bayfront is located at One Park Boulevard, San Diego, 92101.

