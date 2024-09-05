Himalaya Wellness Sets New Standard in Supply Chain Management with GoComet

With GoComet, our operations have become more streamlined, saving us a lot of time and allowing the team to focus on strategic business projects beyond routine work," says Sanket Chhajed, Himalaya Wellness. Post this

Earlier, Himalaya Wellness faced challenges typical of a global enterprise, such as manual shipment tracking, invoice discrepancies, and a lack of standardized processes.

"Traditionally, there was no workflow in place or a relevant SOP for team to follow," said CA Sanket Chhajed, Senior Manager, Taxation & Internal Audit, Himalaya Wellness. "With GoComet, our entire operations now function within a predetermined workflow—from enquiry creation to real-time tracking, invoice booking, and posting in SAP."

"After thoroughly evaluating multiple vendors, my team and I determined that GoComet was the ideal choice. The platform's intuitive interface and comprehensive features made it the perfect fit in terms of our needs" Chhajed added further.

Himalaya Wellness's supply chain technology stack now includes GoComet's key modules – GoProcure, GoTrack, GoInvoice, and GoShipment – enabling all stakeholders to transition from manual processes to a fully automated supply chain.

The upgraded system resulted in substantial time and cost savings. Additionally, the team has saved 527 hours last year, significantly boosting productivity. "With GoComet, our operations have become more streamlined, saving us a lot of time and allowing the team to focus on strategic business projects beyond routine work," says Chhajed.

Since adopting the new system two years ago, Himalaya Wellness has optimized its shipment tracking, achieving nearly 60% on-time deliveries. By proactively communicating delays to customers, the company has ensured timely resolutions, enhancing customer satisfaction and reinforcing its reputation for dependable and efficient service.

"Himalaya Wellness, with its impressive legacy of nearly a century, is setting a new benchmark by integrating technology into their supply chain. Our collaboration highlights how a storied heritage can seamlessly combine with modern innovation to enhance efficiency and elevate customer satisfaction. This strategic edge is transforming their global operations, ensuring timely deliveries to millions and reinforcing their leadership in the industry," said Gautam Prem Jain, CEO of GoComet.

GoComet is also empowering leading pharmaceutical companies such as Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Baxter, and Dr. Reddy's amongst others to achieve operational excellence and streamline their international logistics piece.

Tune in and learn about Himalaya's supply chain transformation journey with GoComet - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvSmU2o6DHs

About GoComet: GoComet is the world's most intuitive, easy-to-use supply chain visibility platform, powered by AI to automate end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. It enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology to innovate logistics and reduce costs. Utilized by enterprises across industries, GoComet combines data science with machine intelligence to maximize savings and make logistics management efficient and fast by reducing manual workloads, eliminating miscommunication, and leveraging data. Users gain efficiency and transparency in the freight procurement process and unique insights through auto-generated reports for fast, data-driven decision-making. GoComet serves over 500 enterprises, including Bazooka Candy, Lycra, Amcor, and General Mills.

For more information about GoComet and its innovative solutions, please visit www.gocomet.com.

