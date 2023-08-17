HIMPACT by Herlitz Inventory Management Entrusted to Improve Service Levels and Enhance Forecasting and Replenishment for Brookshire Brothers Inc.

"We reviewed several providers, but HIMPACT checked the boxes on our list. After seeing what HIMPACT can do, we are very confident we made the right choice and look forward to using it as soon as possible." —Bryan Tyler, Vice President of Audit, Brookshire Brothers Inc. Tweet this

Brookshire Brothers was using the BICEPS software successfully, but the company wanted to move away from UNIX. To find a solution that best fits their needs, the company conducted an extensive RFP in which Herlitz IM was asked to submit responses and perform a demo. After thoroughly reviewing several systems and vendors, HIMPACT was ultimately selected.

"We reviewed several providers, but HIMPACT checked the boxes on our list," commented Bryan Tyler, Vice President of Audit at Brookshire Brothers Inc. "After seeing what HIMPACT can do, we are very confident we made the right choice and look forward to using it as soon as possible."

With the addition of Brookshire Brothers to the Herlitz family, the company noted another client previously using BICEPS has made the switch to HIMPACT. Herlitz added, "We are grateful to have been chosen, and even more thankful to have other great clients who referred us to the Brookshire Brothers team."

"The HIMPACT solution fits our needs the most," stated Ron Cook, Corporate Systems Director at Brookshire Brothers Inc. "It also addresses some key functional gaps we identified in our current solution. From what we have seen, HIMPACT will help improve our service and further our goal of providing the freshest food and products to our shoppers."

About Brookshire Brothers

Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates more than 100 retail locations from Texas Hill Country in the west to Lake Charles, Louisiana in the east. Though its focus is traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations. Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in their stores and is known for its good food and its good people who do good deeds in the communities they serve. https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/

About Herlitz Inventory Management

Founded in 2009, Herlitz Inventory Management (Herlitz IM) provides tightly integrated Demand Forecasting, Order Optimization, Promotion, and Forward Buying. Herlitz's innovative designs are an industry standard; used by thousands of companies to optimize inventory.

With end-to-end visibility and new insights, HIMPACT® is uniquely suited to today's marketplace, delivering optimized buying quantities, highly satisfied customers, and tighter inventory management.

