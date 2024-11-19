Hind Hassan Awarded 2024 Neal Conan Prize for Excellence in Journalism

"It is an honor to receive the Neal Conan Prize for Excellence in Journalism. For Neal Conan, journalism was a calling, and he was known not only for his passion for reporting but also for his love of listening to others," stated Hind Hassam. Post this

Hassan's coverage has spanned the globe, from embedding with the Taliban in Afghanistan to reporting from the epicenter of Turkey's devastating earthquake. Her Emmy Award-winning documentary "Price of Purity" in Somaliland for Vice TV exemplifies her dedication to holding power to account and giving voice to marginalized communities. In recent years, Hind has reported from Ukraine to document the impact of the war with Russia as well as closely covering the escalation of violence in the West Bank and Gaza, and the 2024 UK riots.

"It is an honor to receive the Neal Conan Prize for Excellence in Journalism. For Neal Conan, journalism was a calling, and he was known not only for his passion for reporting but also for his love of listening to others," stated Hind Hassam. "To be associated with his memory, by those who knew and loved him, is incredibly touching. In a time when journalists around the world are coming under increased scrutiny and attack for their work, it is a profound privilege to receive such generous support and recognition."

The Neal Conan Prize, established in 2023, honors the legacy of Neal Conan, the esteemed American radio journalist best known for his role as host of Talk of the Nation at NPR. The prize awards an unrestricted $50,000 to a mid-career journalist demonstrating exceptional talent, drive, and commitment to the values Conan brought to his work. The inaugural prize in 2023 was awarded to international correspondent and war reporter Jane Ferguson.

The Neal Conan Prize for Excellence in Journalism is an annual award honoring mid-career journalists who demonstrate extraordinary work in the spirit of public good. Established in 2023, the prize commemorates the legacy of Neal Conan, a renowned American radio journalist who spent nearly four decades at NPR. The prize recognizes journalists who embody Conan's commitment to excellence, integrity, and courage in pursuit of truth. For more information about the Neal Conan Prize for Excellence in Journalism and this year's winner, please visit www.nealconanprize.org

Hind Hassan is a multi-Emmy Award winning international correspondent and documentary filmmaker. Her work has covered conflicts, humanitarian crises, and significant global events for major news outlets including VICE News, Al Jazeera, Sky News, HBO, and Showtime. Hassan's accolades include five News and Documentary Emmy Awards, the Edward R. Murrow award, and recognition from the Overseas Press Club of America.

