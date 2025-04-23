Hines Pool & Spa Announces Employee Ownership Transition

We have been discussing how to best reward our employees for years and transitioning to employee ownership fits everything we were looking to do. Post this

"Our employees are the foundation of our business which focuses on all aspects of pools—from new pool construction and renovations to maintenance, repairs, and our pool supply store," said Andy Hines, Founder & President of Hines Pool & Spa. "This transition allows us to write the next chapter of our incredible story and I could not be more excited. We've always had a high-involvement ownership culture, and this move takes it to the next level. The ESOP provides an employee-focused succession framework, ensuring our company's vision stays true moving forward."

While the transition is underway, Hines plans to remain President, and the current management team will continue to operate in its existing capacity. Hines Pool & Spa is actively expanding and looking to hire new talent. Prospective employees can learn more about job opportunities at hinespool.com/careers.

To facilitate the company's growth plans, Hines has recently moved into their newly built headquarters. Twice the size of its most recent location, the facility includes offices, warehouse, training facility for its employees and commercial customers, and a showroom for renovation and new construction clients. Austin area pool owners will continue to enjoy free next-day delivery on qualifying orders from the company's online pool store.

"We have been discussing how to best reward our employees for years and transitioning to employee ownership fits everything we were looking to do." said Jeb Foster, Hines Pool & Spa General Manager. "With all the private equity consolidation occurring in the pool industry, that was not a direction we wanted to take our company. With this transition we remain the largest independent pool service company in Central Texas."

About Hines Pool & Spa

Since its inception, Hines Pool & Spa has focused on providing exceptional service and doing what's right for its customers. The company's technicians are committed to delivering professional, high-quality results. In addition to being employee-owned, Hines Pool & Spa offers competitive salaries, benefits, and retirement programs to foster long-term careers for its employees. This dedication to its workforce promotes the same level of commitment to its customers. For more information, visit hinespool.com/esop.

Media Contact

Rob Scott, Hines Pool & Spa, 1 (512) 873-8565, [email protected], https://hinespool.com/

SOURCE Hines Pool & Spa