Hinkletown Sewing Celebrates 45 Years with Customer Appreciation Open House

EPHRATA, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The established BERNINA-certified shop, Hinkletown Sewing LLC, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Customer Appreciation Open House to celebrate both 45 years in business and the announcement of the latest trio of BERNINA machines. The event will occur from Thursday, July 25th through Saturday, July 27th at their store location. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the latest from BERNINA, enjoy special pricing, hands-on demonstrations, and enter for a chance to win prizes from top brands.

Event Highlights:

Spotlight on New Machines from BERNINA: The highly anticipated BERNINA 990 machine will be displayed at the event for attendees to explore and experience the latest cutting-edge technology from BERNINA. Additionally, the bernette 08 Straight Stitch, BERNINA 735 Patchwork Edition, and BERNINA L 890 Quilter's Edition will be spotlighted.

Hands-On Demos from Experts: BERNINA Educator, Debbi Lashbrook, and Connie Fanders, will be leading hands-on demonstrations of the BERNINA 990 and the BERNINA 735 Patchwork Edition. Vince Nutt, BERNINA Q Series regional manager and BERNINA longarm expert, Enjoli Strait, will also be on-site.

Special Pricing for Machines and Accessories: For this open house, Hinkletown Sewing will be offering a variety of deals and special pricing on select machines, like Q Series machines, during the three-day event.

Door Prizes: Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company will be offering over $20,000 worth of door prizes during their Customer Appreciation Open House. Giveaways include the Laurastar Lift Xtra Titanium, B 485, B 880 PLUS, and more!

Complimentary Snacks: Enjoy soft-serve ice cream, brownie sundaes, and snacks during the event.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 25th through Saturday, July 27th

Time: Thursday and Friday from 8am - 8pm and Saturday from 8am - 4pm

Location: Hinkletown Sewing LLC at 232 Wanner Road, Ephrata, PA

Cost to Attend: Free

For more information and event updates, please call (717) 354-0204.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

