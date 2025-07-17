Hinkletown Sewing Hosts Customer Appreciation Days Featuring the Latest from BERNINA

Discover the latest machines, connect with experts, and enter to win amazing door prizes!

EPHRATA, Pa., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinkletown Sewing LLC, a BERNINA-certified dealer, welcomes customers to its upcoming Customer Appreciation Days—an exciting celebration featuring the latest innovations from BERNINA. The event will take place from Thursday, July 24th, through Saturday, July 26th, at their Ephrata, PA location.

Event Highlights:

Spotlight on new Machines and Accessories from BERNINA: Unveiled at the most recent BERNINA University event, the entire BERNINA 7 Series has been upgraded to PRO. This enhancement enables a full range of innovation and performance, while introducing upgrades in sewing, quilting, and embroidery.

Additionally, the next generation of Series 3 has been introduced. The new BERNINA 325 and B 335 have been designed to empower both beginners and seasoned sewists. These compact, feature-rich machines combine innovative technology with thoughtful enhancements, making them the perfect choice for creativity at any skill level.

For those who haven't yet had the chance to experience it, the BERNINA 990—the brand's most advanced machine to date—will be on display during the event. Attendees are invited to explore and demo this top-of-the-line model and discover the precision, innovation, and craftsmanship that set it apart.

Attendees will also have the chance to explore one of the latest innovations from BERNINA, the new BERNINA Hoop Frame, designed to elevate the creative experience with greater flexibility and ease.

Hands-On Demos from Experts: Attendees can explore interactive, hands-on demonstrations led by BERNINA experts, showcasing the latest machine features and innovations. Participants who visit 7 of the 11 demo stations will receive a complimentary gift box valued at over $400 (limit one per household), as a special thank-you for engaging with the full event experience.

Special Guest: Hinkletown Sewing will welcome Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America, as a special guest during Customer Appreciation Days. He will be attending on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, offering attendees a unique opportunity to meet the leader behind one of the most respected names in sewing.

Door Prizes: During Customer Appreciation Days, Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company will be giving away over $20,000 in door prizes, featuring must-have tools, accessories, and products from top brands.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 24th through Saturday, July 26th

Time: Thursday and Friday, 8am - 8pm and Saturday, 8am - 4pm

Location: Hinkletown Sewing LLC at 232 Wanner Road, Ephrata, PA

Cost to Attend: Free

For more information and event updates, please call (717) 354-0204.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America