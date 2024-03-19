Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company to Participate in Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show

The shop will showcase BERNINA machines, BERNINA representatives, and more

LANCASTER, Pa., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company, the BERNINA-certified shop for passionate sewists, will be participating in the upcoming Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show from April 10th through April 13th, 2024 at The Lebanon Valley Expo Center.

The Ephrata store will be showcasing a variety of BERNINA domestic sewing machines that include the latest from BERNINA, the BERNINA 790 PRO, a highly-sophisticated machine that elevates the sewing, quilting and embroidery experience. Attendees can also get acquainted with the full line of longarm machines and the L 890 Quilters Edition; a serger that features an intuitive touch screen, One-Step BERNINA Air Threader, and the ability to stitch with both precision and speed. Additionally, two classrooms will be equipped with both the B 770 QE and B 570 QE Kaffe Fassett Edition machines.

BERNINA representatives will be on site with Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company to help answer questions, conduct machine demonstrations, and more.

Entering its 32nd year, The Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show will host over 48 vendors, showcase quilt exhibits, and give away a $2,000 raffle prize. There is no cost of admission and all are welcome to explore and enter for a chance to win.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 10th through Saturday, April 13th

Time: 9 AM - 4 PM

Location: The Lebanon Valley Expo Center at 80 Rocherty Rd. Lebanon, PA 17042

For more information and event updates, please visit The Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show's official website.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

