Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company to Participate in the Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show Hosted by A Quilter's Destination

LANCASTER, Pa., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company, the BERNINA-certified shop for passionate sewists, will be participating in the upcoming Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show hosted by A Quilter's Destination from March 26th through March 29th, 2025 at The Lebanon Valley Expo Center.

The Ephrata store will be showcasing a variety of BERNINA domestic sewing machines that include the latest from BERNINA, the BERNINA 990. The latest top-of-the-line machine will be on display for attendees to experience first-hand. This machine has been meticulously constructed to offer the most advanced combination of a sewing and embroidery machine.

In addition to a variety of domestic and longarm machines, attendees can also get acquainted with the newly released BERNINA Hoop Frame. The BERNINA Hoop Frame is a compact quilting solution that allows for a comfortable quilting experience both standing or sitting. The frame pairs seamlessly with select BERNINA machines, allowing for precise, professional-quality quilting with a small footprint.

BERNINA representatives, Betsy Carlson, Therese Canfield, Naomi Hird, and Vince Nutt, will be on site with Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company to help answer questions, conduct machine demonstrations, and more.

Entering its 33rd year, The Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show will host over 50 vendors, showcase quilt exhibits, classes, and more. Additionally, there will be a free raffle to enter with over $1,500 in raffle prizes. There is no cost of admission and all are welcome to explore and enter for a chance to win.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 26th through Saturday, March 29th

Time: 9 AM - 4 PM

Location: The Lebanon Valley Expo Center at 80 Rocherty Rd. Lebanon, PA 17042

For more information and event updates, please visit The Lancaster-Lebanon Quilt Show's official website.

